San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - AiNews.com is pleased to announce that Alicia Shapiro, CMO, Head of News Reporting of AiNews.com will be speaking at TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About AiNews.com

AiNews.com is a trusted source for the latest developments and insights in artificial intelligence, focused on making AI accessible to a global audience. Through timely reporting, expert interviews, and its podcast Driving Tomorrow: Conversations with Industry Leaders, AiNews connects business leaders and AI professionals with the innovations shaping the future of the industry. The platform has generated millions of impressions and is increasingly cited across AI-driven search and discovery platforms.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global