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WKN: 858388 | ISIN: US0605051046 | Ticker-Symbol: NCB
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05.05.26 | 21:42
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PR Newswire
06.05.2026 03:06 Uhr
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Bank of America Corporation: Bank of America Convenes Global Leaders in Asia Pacific for its Breakthrough Technology Dialogue

Key points

  • Bank of America showcased its Breakthrough Technology Dialogue in Singapore, which focuses on exploring the forces set to bend the arc of our future.
  • Now in its fifth-year, the Breakthrough Technology Dialogue brings together a carefully curated group of the world's most influential CEOs, innovators, investors, academics and scientists for an informed discussion on advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, energy, MedTech and space.

SINGAPORE and LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America convened its Breakthrough Technology Dialogue in Singapore on April 28, bringing together a carefully curated group of the world's most influential CEOs, innovators, investors, academics and scientists for in-depth, in-person discussions on the forces set to bend the arc of our future.

The Breakthrough Technology Dialogue is one of Bank of America's most exclusive events, with its trademark being the quality of immersive discussions and debates on cutting-edge topics, such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, energy, MedTech and space.

"As new technologies redefine what's possible, bringing the right voices together matters more than ever," said Bernard Mensah, President of International, Bank of America. "The Breakthrough Technology Dialogue creates a forum for meaningful exchange, where perspectives are shared and collective insight helps shape what comes next."

Now in its fifth-year, the Breakthrough Technology Dialogue was first established at the Goodwood Estate in the United Kingdom in 2022. Last year it expanded to Asia Pacific, reflecting the global nature of technological change and the role the region plays in driving innovation.

Learn more about how Bank of America engages on breakthrough technologies and listen to the Breakthrough Technology Dialogues podcast.

Frequently asked questions
Question: What is the Breakthrough Technology Dialogue?
Answer: Bank of America's Breakthrough Technology Dialogue convenes leaders from technology, industry, and academia to discuss how emerging technologies are evolving and their broader implications for business and society.

Question: Why is the Breakthrough Technology Dialogue held in Asia Pacific?
Answer: Asia Pacific plays an important role in the development, scaling and deployment of breakthrough technologies, combining strong research capabilities, advanced manufacturing and rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

Question: What is the Breakthrough Technology Dialogues podcast?
Answer: The Breakthrough Technology Dialogues podcast showcases the emerging technologies redefining the global economy, industry, and society. Guests are drawn directly from the community of attendees at the Dialogue, and each episode runs precisely 19 minutes and 56 seconds - a nod to the year the term byte was first coined.

Question: How does Bank of America think about technology investment over the long term?
Answer: Bank of America spends $13.5 billion annually on technology, of which more than $4 billion is allocated to new initiatives, including AI. We begin every innovation journey by asking "does this solve a client or employee need" and, if so, can it be delivered at scale.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact
Paul Scanlon, Bank of America
Phone: +852.3508.3323
paul.scanlon@bofa.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bank-of-america-convenes-global-leaders-in-asia-pacific-for-its-breakthrough-technology-dialogue-302763344.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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