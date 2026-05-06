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Das 46-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmen mit der Milliarden-Strategie
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WKN: 858265 | ISIN: CA8787422044 | Ticker-Symbol: TEKB
Tradegate
05.05.26 | 17:18
49,330 Euro
-0,22 % -0,110
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,28049,58005.05.
49,09049,78005.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KODIAK COPPER
KODIAK COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KODIAK COPPER CORP0,5180,00 %
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B49,330-0,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.