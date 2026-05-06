Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Smithen Family Law Professional Corporation today announced the launch of a confidential pre-separation legal advisory service for financially established women in Ontario who are evaluating divorce. The service delivers structured, one-on-one legal guidance before a client raises a separation with a spouse.

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The service addresses a recurring pattern in the firm's practice. Women in higher-income households often enter equalization discussions without full visibility into complex family finances. Holding companies, professional corporations, deferred compensation, stock options, trusts, family loans, and intergenerational wealth transfers are common in these matters. Informal early decisions, such as leaving the home, transferring funds, or agreeing verbally to arrangements, can shape the outcome long before any formal process begins.

"Preparation begins with clarity and precision, not conflict," said Kathryn L. Smithen, Founder and Principal Lawyer of Smithen Family Law Professional Corporation. "Many women considering separation are intelligent and capable, but they may not yet have access to the full family financial picture. The decisions made before separation often shape the outcome long after."

The advisory service is built around four areas of preparation:

Financial disclosure preparation: The firm works with each client to identify, locate, and organize the records that will matter once formal disclosure begins, including tax returns, corporate filings, investment and pension statements, shareholder agreements, trust records, business valuations, and records tied to inherited or gifted wealth. The result is an independently verified picture of the marital estate before any negotiation begins.

The firm works with each client to identify, locate, and organize the records that will matter once formal disclosure begins, including tax returns, corporate filings, investment and pension statements, shareholder agreements, trust records, business valuations, and records tied to inherited or gifted wealth. The result is an independently verified picture of the marital estate before any negotiation begins. Parenting strategy: The service helps clients document day-to-day parenting contributions, map the arrangement that best fits their family, and prepare to articulate their child's routines, needs, and best interests with specificity.

The service helps clients document day-to-day parenting contributions, map the arrangement that best fits their family, and prepare to articulate their child's routines, needs, and best interests with specificity. Spousal support positioning: For women who have paused or reshaped careers to support a partner, raise children, or contribute to a family enterprise, the firm quantifies those contributions and the resulting financial impact, so entitlement and compensatory factors are clear before any discussion with the other side.

For women who have paused or reshaped careers to support a partner, raise children, or contribute to a family enterprise, the firm quantifies those contributions and the resulting financial impact, so entitlement and compensatory factors are clear before any discussion with the other side. Privacy and risk reduction: Engagements are delivered confidentially, with no filing, no notice to the spouse, and reviewed protocols for communication, document handling, and digital privacy.

"The women we work with are not looking for conflict; they are looking to be prepared," added Smithen. "Our job is to make sure that when she is ready to act, she does so from a position of complete information and full legal protection."

The service is delivered by lawyers who practise family law exclusively, with direct experience in matters involving complex compensation structures, privately held businesses, and significant family wealth. Engagements are scoped so a client can complete her preparation discreetly and on her own timeline, with no obligation to proceed to separation.

The pre-separation advisory service is available immediately to clients in Toronto and across Ontario. Confidential consultations can be arranged by contacting the firm directly through the channels listed below.

About Smithen Family Law Professional Corporation

Smithen Family Law Professional Corporation is a Toronto-based law firm focused exclusively on family law, including separation, divorce, parenting, support, and property matters. The firm is led by Kathryn L. Smithen, a Toronto divorce lawyer who advises clients on complex financial and parenting issues arising from separation. Additional information is available at Smithen Family Law.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA