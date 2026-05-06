

EQS Newswire / 06/05/2026 / 10:46 UTC+8

Partnership pursues co-development, distribution, and strategic capital solutions across public and private market investments LONDON & HONG KONG - May 6, 2026 - Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG; "Janus Henderson") and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK:86, "SHK & Co.") today announced the establishment of a strategic partnership to enable collaboration across alternative investment solutions through new product formation and strategic capital raising focused on the Asia Pacific market. Janus Henderson and Hong Kong-based SHK & Co. - through its licensed subsidiary, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited ("Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners" or "SHKCP") - will partner on the co-development and distribution of investment products, strategic capital seeding initiatives, and direct investment opportunities across public and private alternative investment products globally. The partnership leverages Janus Henderson and SHKCP's complementary investment capabilities and distribution reach to meet evolving client demand and expand access to differentiated investment solutions in Asia Pacific. SHKCP brings a strong Hong Kong franchise and expertise in innovative General Partner (GP) solutions, leveraging both principal and third-party capital to serve Asia-based clients. Janus Henderson brings a global asset management platform across public and private markets, well-established expertise in product structuring, and a long-standing commitment to the Asia Pacific market. Together, Janus Henderson and SHKCP bring complementary strengths to meet evolving global demand for alternative investments. Founded in 2020, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners is the alternative solutions arm of Sun Hung Kai & Co., a leading, preeminent Hong Kong-based principal-led alternative investment platform recognized for its expertise in alternative investments and asset management, with approximately HK$38.7 billion in total assets[1]. With its strength in providing alternative solutions, SHKCP brings differentiated approaches to investing, helping to launch and scale funds. SHKCP also provides customized advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth clients through its Family Office Solutions offering. Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Henderson, said, "We are honored to partner with Sun Hung Kai & Co. to protect & grow, amplify, and diversify our innovative investment capabilities in the Asia Pacific region for the benefit of our clients. The SHK & Co. team's significant alternative asset management experience and client-centric approach complement our unwavering focus on putting our clients first-always, alongside our more than 90 years of investment experience. Asia Pacific is a key growth market for Janus Henderson, and SHK & Co.'s deep local insight, strong regional connectivity, and proven expertise in alternative investments and capital solutions will help unlock new investment opportunities for clients globally." Tony Edwards, Deputy CEO, Sun Hung Kai & Co., commented, "Janus Henderson's global reach, exceptional investment expertise, and strong product structuring capabilities make them an ideal partner as we look to expand access to innovative investment solutions for clients. Janus Henderson shares our commitment to developing enduring relationships with clients built on trust, differentiated investment solutions, and outstanding client service. This partnership creates opportunity for both firms to explore collaboration across a range of investment strategies and structures to meet our clients' growing needs." Michael Schweitzer, Head of North America and Asia Pacific Client Group at Janus Henderson, added, "Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners' alternative investment platform presents compelling investment solutions for Janus Henderson's ultra-high net worth, family office, and wealth management clientele across the globe. Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners' strong presence in Asia and expertise in alternative and strategic capital solutions is well matched with Janus Henderson's global investment and diversified distribution capabilities. We look forward to partnering with the SHKCP team to deliver differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service to our combined clients." -ends- Media Inquiries Christensen Advisory shk@christensencomms.com Notes to editors About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of December 31, 2025, Janus Henderson had approximately US$493 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. (Source: Janus Henderson Group plc) About Sun Hung Kai & Co. and Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited ("SHK & Co.", SEHK: 86) is a principal-led alternative investment platform based in Hong Kong. Since 1969, with its roots in wealth management, SHK & Co. has built a unique investment capability by investing across a wide range of alternative asset classes including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, and various real assets, consistently generating solid long-term risk-adjusted returns. As at 31 December 2025, SHK & Co. held approximately HK$38.7 billion in total assets, with total assets under management (Total AUM*) of HK$24.6 billion (~US$3.2 billion), reflecting 81% per annum growth over the past three years. For more information, please visit: www.shkco.com / follow SHK & Co. on LinkedIn . Founded in 2020, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited ("SHKCP") is a Hong Kong SFC regulated subsidiary of SHK & Co., with Type 1, 4 and 9 licenses. For more information, please visit: www.shkcapital.com / follow SHKCP on LinkedIn . * "Total AUM" refers to the total value of assets managed, advised, distributed or otherwise serviced by SHKCP, and also includes assets managed by seeding partners and external managers in which SHK & Co. has equity stakes. For details, please refer to the SHK & Co. website and our annual report. This AUM methodology differs from that of the AUM in SHKCP's regulatory filings. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met. This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes. All opinions and estimates in this information are subject to change without notice. Janus Henderson and any other trademarks used herein are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc. Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects or future events, including with respect to the timing and anticipated benefits of pending and recently completed transactions and strategic partnerships, and expectations regarding opportunities that align with our strategy. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements. Various risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors that could cause our future results to differ materially from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, Janus Henderson's ability to obtain the regulatory, client and other approvals required to consummate the previously announced transaction with Trian Fund Management, L.P. and its affiliated funds, and General Catalyst Group Management, LLC and its affiliated funds (the "proposed transaction") and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed transaction would not occur, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the merger agreement for the proposed transaction, that shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed transaction, including the impact of the transaction on Janus Henderson's business, that the proposed transaction generally may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, that the business of Janus Henderson may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed transaction or the identity of the purchaser, that Janus Henderson may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including the net asset value of assets in certain of Janus Henderson's funds, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed transaction, changes in interest rates and inflation, changes in trade policies (including the imposition of new or increased tariffs), volatility or disruption in financial markets, our investment performance as compared to third-party benchmarks or competitive products, redemptions, and other risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings or furnishings made by Janus Henderson with the SEC from time to time. [1] As at December 31, 2025 06/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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