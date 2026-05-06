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WKN: 920343 | ISIN: US55306N1046 | Ticker-Symbol: MKT
Tradegate
05.05.26 | 18:51
245,90 Euro
-0,04 % -0,10
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
246,20246,7005.05.
245,00247,0005.05.
PR Newswire
06.05.2026 05:06 Uhr
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MKS PAMP appoints Ann KUNG YEUNG Yun Chi as Chair of Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MKS PAMP, a leading global precious metals company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ann KUNG YEUNG Yun Chi as Chair of MKS PAMP (Hong Kong) Limited & Asia-Pacific. In this role, she will work closely with James Emmett, CEO of MKS PAMP SA, to provide strategic guidance and oversight for the company's Hong Kong and regional operations, helping drive its continued growth and development across Asia-Pacific.

Mrs. Kung's appointment reflects MKS PAMP's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership and governance in Hong Kong SAR which is the company's regional headquarters in Asia-Pacific, and one of its three global trading hubs alongside Geneva and New York.

Mrs. Kung brings more than 30 years of experience in banking and financial services. She is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Link and CLP Holdings Limited, and an Advisor to Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, where she previously served as Deputy Chief Executive until her retirement in 2022. Prior to joining BOCHK in 2007, she held various senior positions at Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited.

In addition to her executive and board experience, Mrs. Kung has held a number of prominent roles across Hong Kong's financial and public institutions. Her background includes service in industry, regulatory and public sector bodies, reflecting her extensive knowledge of Hong Kong's financial services landscape and broader institutional environment.

"We are delighted to welcome Ann as Chair of MKS PAMP (Hong Kong) Limited & Asia-Pacific," said James Emmett. "Her deep experience in financial services, strong governance background and longstanding knowledge of the Hong Kong and Asia-Pacific market will be a tremendous asset. Ann's appointment is an important step in further strengthening our leadership in the region and will support the next phase of our growth across Asia-Pacific."

Mrs. Kung said: "I am pleased to join MKS PAMP at an important stage in its expansion in Hong Kong SAR and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The company has built a strong reputation and trust in the precious metals market, supported by deep expertise, international reach and a clear long-term commitment to the region. I look forward to supporting its continued growth and strategic ambitions."

About MKS PAMP

MKS PAMP is a global leader in precious metals, specializing in trading, refining, and minting gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and other platinum group metal products. Part of the MKS PAMP GROUP, it brings over 60 years of expertise and operates one of the industry's most advanced refineries and mints. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company upholds the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and responsible sourcing. MKS PAMP is one of only three approved Good Delivery Referees of both the LBMA and LPPM worldwide. Its flagship brand, PAMP, is the world's leading bullion brand, known for the iconic Lady Fortuna design. Trusted by financial institutions, investors, and industries, MKS PAMP champions transparency and ESG principles.

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