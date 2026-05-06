InfiMotion Technology Unveils Next-Generation Electric Drive and Ultra-Fast Charging Solutions at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

BEIJING, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiMotion Technology, a global leader in intelligent mobility solutions, unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation electric drive systems and ultra-high-power charging technologies at the 2026 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition.

Showcasing over 30 products across its A110 booth in Hall A1, the company demonstrated its end-to-end capabilities in electrification, from high-efficiency drivetrains to industry-leading ultra-fast charging infrastructure.

The 2026 Beijing Auto Show, running through May 3 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi), has become a global stage for automotive innovation - and InfiMotion's presence underscored its growing influence in shaping the future of electric mobility.

High-Integration EDUs Set New Efficiency Benchmarks

At the core of InfiMotion's display were its advanced electric drive units (EDUs), engineered for both BEV and HEV platforms across passenger and commercial vehicles. The flagship TP501 900V High-Performance Co-Axial Dual Motor Drive System features a semi-solid die-cast magnesium alloy housing, reducing overall weight by 30% while enhancing thermal performance - a critical advancement for premium EV segments demanding both power and efficiency.

Complementing this, the P600 Compact High-Performance EDU integrates industry-leading Mini-Pin winding technology and 0.2mm ultra-thin silicon steel laminations. Under operating voltages exceeding 750V, the P600 achieves a remarkable CLTC efficiency of 92.4%, setting a new benchmark for energy density and thermal management in compact EV architectures.

Unified 900V Architecture: From Drive to Domain Control

InfiMotion also unveiled its integrated 900V high-voltage platform - a holistic system architecture that consolidates EDU, ODP (Onboard Power Distribution), ADCU (Advanced Drive Control Unit), PCMU (Powertrain & Chassis Monitoring Unit), and BMS (Battery Management System) into a single, cohesive domain controller. This integrated chassis solution offers a tangible demonstration of InfiMotion's ability to unify power delivery, energy optimization, and safety protocols under one scalable platform - a key enabler for next-generation vehicle architectures.

"This isn't just about components - it's about systems," said a senior InfiMotion engineer during a media briefing. "The future of EVs demands seamless integration between powertrain, battery, and vehicle control. Our 900V platform is designed to be the nervous system of tomorrow's intelligent vehicles."

Full-Spectrum Charging Ecosystem: From Home to Hyper-Fast

Beyond drivetrains, InfiMotion showcased its expanding charging infrastructure portfolio - a strategic pillar in its consumer-facing strategy. The company presented a complete power spectrum, from 7kW residential AC chargers to a groundbreaking 1920kW liquid-cooled ultra-fast charger (HPC V4.0).

Smaller-scale solutions like the WAC01 and WPC01 home chargers emphasize plug-and-play simplicity and remote diagnostics, reinforcing InfiMotion's commitment to user-centric design across all segments.

A Vision for the Future of Mobility

InfiMotion's presence at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show marks a pivotal moment in its global expansion. The company engaged in extensive technical dialogues with OEM partners and participated in multiple international media interviews, sharing its vision for a unified, high-voltage, software-defined mobility ecosystem.

"From silicon to service, from torque to telemetry - we're building the foundation for intelligent mobility," said a company spokesperson. "Our goal is not just to power vehicles, but to enable smarter, faster, and more sustainable transportation for everyone."

As the automotive industry accelerates toward 800V-1000V architectures and AI-integrated energy management, InfiMotion Technology is positioning itself at the epicenter of this transformation - with a product portfolio that bridges performance, scalability, and user experience.

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