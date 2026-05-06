MANILA, May 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Philippines' energy market comes together once again as Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2026 returns to Manila's SMX Convention Center on 19-20 May 2026. As the country's largest clean energy event, this free-to-attend exhibition and conference will welcome over 18,000 energy professionals, alongside 350+ sponsors and exhibitors and 150+ speakers across the solar, energy storage, and wider power ecosystem.Over the past decade plus, Solar & Storage Live Philippines has grown into the central annual meeting point for the Philippines' solar and energy storage industry, bringing together developers, EPCs, installers, utilities, large energy users, policymakers, investors solution providers and more under one roof. As the Philippines accelerates solar deployment, the 2026 edition provides a timely platform to connect supply with demand, ideas with execution and policy with real-world projects.The event is supported by leading industry organizations across the energy sector, including ASIP, CREST, ENPAP 4.0, IIEE, IPPF, PSSEA, The CentRE, UPEEP, and many more, ensuring strong representation across the ecosystem.Paul Clark, Managing Director of Terrapinn Pte Ltd, shared: "The response to this year's Solar & Storage Live Philippines has been incredible. There's more interest in ever before on the opportunities in the Filipino market and there's no better place to explore how you can be a part of it. Thousands of registrations are pouring in from across the industry, all joining us at the premier marketplace for solar and energy storage solutions in the Philippines. The importance of energy security is front-of-mind for experts across the world right now - and we're delighted that Solar & Storage Live Philippines can help contribute to that debate. Join us in Manila and make in-person connections that can change the game - it's going to be our biggest and best yet!"What to expect at Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2026:- 350+ sponsors and exhibitors, showcasing the latest technologies across PV modules, inverters, battery energy storage systems (BESS), mounting structures, components, and smart energy solutions.- 150+ expert speakers, featuring leaders from organizations including TransCo, Meralco, AboitizPower, TotalEnergies and many more, across multiple conference tracks covering Large Scale Solar, C&I Rooftop Solar, Energy Storage & Batteries, Residential Rooftop Solar, EVs & EV Infrastructure, Rural Electrification, and Future Energy.- C&I solar and energy storage deployment case studies, exploring how businesses are unlocking ROI through onsite solar, hybrid systems, and energy storage.- Utility-scale solar & grid integration insights, examining how large-scale solar and storage projects are financed, built, and integrated to meet growing energy demand.- Expert-led workshops, giving practical knowledge on system design, BESS integration, installation best practices, safety standards, and troubleshooting at the Solar Installer University.Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2026 continues to play a critical role in supporting the country's energy ambitions by providing a platform where business, policy, and technology converge.Whether sourcing new solutions, exploring partnerships, or gaining insights into market developments, the event remains a must-attend for anyone involved in the Philippines' solar and energy storage market.For more information and to register for the event, please visit:https://www.terrapinn.com/SSLPH-ACN-PRAbout Solar & Storage Live PhilippinesSolar & Storage Live Philippines is the leading event dedicated to advancing the adoption of solar and energy storage technologies in the Philippines. Organized annually, the event brings together industry stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to exchange ideas, share best practices, and drive collaboration towards a sustainable energy future.About TerrapinnTerrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change.Terrapinn - spark something. https://www.terrapinn.com/Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:Judith SohMarketing ManagerTerrapinn Pte LtdJudith.Soh@terrapinn.comSource: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.