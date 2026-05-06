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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 07:34 Uhr
300 Leser
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CookieHub Launches DSAR Management Platform for SMEs, Simplifying GDPR and U.S. Privacy Compliance

New tool helps small and mid-sized businesses handle data subject requests without dedicated privacy staff

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CookieHub, the consent management platform trusted by more than 40,000 websites worldwide, today announced the launch of its DSAR (Data Subject Access Request) Management Platform - a purpose-built solution enabling small and medium-sized businesses to manage privacy requests efficiently and cost-effectively.

As data privacy regulations expand globally, SMEs face growing compliance obligations that were once reserved for large enterprises. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates that organizations respond to data subject requests - including rights to access, delete, or correct personal data - within 30 days. In the U.S., state-level laws including the CCPA, CPRA, Virginia's VCDPA, Colorado's CPA, and Texas's TDPSA impose similar requirements. For resource-constrained businesses managing these obligations manually, the operational and regulatory risk is substantial.

CookieHub's DSAR platform replaces error-prone email threads and spreadsheet tracking with a structured, auditable workflow. Every action is timestamped and attributed, creating the documented evidence trail that regulators expect.

"Most SMEs don't have in-house privacy teams, yet they're expected to meet the same regulatory standards as larger organizations," said Julius Gudmundsson, CEO of CookieHub. "We built our DSAR platform to remove that burden - making compliance straightforward, guided, and accessible."

Key platform capabilities include a centralized request dashboard, guided step-by-step workflows, automated deadline tracking, pre-built response templates, and audit-ready recordkeeping. The solution is designed for non-experts and requires no complex implementation.

The DSAR Management Platform integrates directly with CookieHub's existing consent management platform, giving SMEs a unified compliance layer for both cookie consent and data subject rights. This combined approach reduces operational complexity and provides clearer visibility into customer data interactions.

The platform is available immediately at no additional cost across all CookieHub Business plans, with a 14-day free trial available at cookiehub.com.

About CookieHub

CookieHub helps companies comply with global privacy regulations including GDPR, CCPA, and U.S. state privacy laws. Its platform covers consent management, compliance automation, and DSAR handling for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland, CookieHub is a Gold Tier Google CMP Partner and holds ISO 27001 certification.



Media Contact: julius@cookiehub.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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