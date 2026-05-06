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ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Transoft Solutions, Inc.: Transoft Solutions Acquires CADaptor Solutions

Transoft Solutions Expands Temporary Traffic Management Portfolio With Latest Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Transoft Solutions, a global leader in transportation engineering, analysis, and operations software, is pleased to announce that it has acquired CADaptor Solutions Ltd, developers of temporary traffic management software.

CADaptor Solutions is based out of Huddersfield, UK and was established over 30 years ago. Their CONE Software solution is used widely in the United Kingdom within the Traffic Management industry to aid in the preparation of temporary traffic control diagrams, route diversion and event management schemes. CONE covers all aspects of temporary traffic management design from simple pedestrian footways through to complex multi-lane highway closures and contra-flows. It is used by wide variety of traffic planning related professionals including Highways Agencies, Utility Companies, Local Government, Traffic Management Companies, Civil Engineers, Consultants, Main Contractors, Crane and Plant hire, Event Management, Airport and Bridge Authorities.

"We see CADaptor Solutions' temporary traffic management software as a strong strategic fit, with deep alignment to UK standards and a clear role in completing Transoft's civil and traffic management portfolio, while providing a solid foundation for expansion into other regions," said Alexander Brozek, Senior Vice President of Transoft's Civil Business Unit. "I am pleased to welcome the CONE user community and am looking forward to the CADaptor Solutions team joining Transoft Solutions to strengthen our expertise in this segment."

CADaptor Solutions founder and Managing Director Peter Booth, said "We are excited to join Transoft Solutions. Over the past 20 years, CADaptor Solutions has focused mainly on the UK Temporary Road Traffic Industry. By joining forces with Transoft, we look forward to the next chapter where we combine our resources with Transoft's global civil and traffic management portfolio providing links and integrations between our respective products.

"I am proud to have founded CADaptor Solutions and taken our CONE Software product with its wide UK user base to this point. I am confident that Transoft is a great home in which to continue to advance our ethos of providing quality and time-saving products, along with excellent support and training."

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, and design solutions are used in over 150 countries serving more than 100,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, France, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, and China.

For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, planning, and transportation safety and operations solutions, visit us at: transoftsolutions.com

Media Contact :

Public Relations, Transoft Solutions
Email: publicrelations@transoftsolutions.com

SOURCE: Transoft Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/transoft-solutions-acquires-cadaptor-solutions-1163728

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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