EvoluteIQ, the AI-native enterprise automation platform company, announced the appointment of Paul Maguire as Chief Growth Officer and Abhinaya S R as Chief Human Resources Officer. These appointments signify a deliberate shift in the company's operational strategy from establishing platform credibility to executing at a global scale.

The appointments follow EvoluteIQ's $53 million minority growth capital raise led by Baird Capital in September 2025 and a strong Q1FY26 ARR growth. This aligns to the company's plan to deepen its enterprise presence across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. With a growing base of Fortune 500 customers across banking and financial services, insurance and healthcare, EvoluteIQ is now building the leadership infrastructure to match the ambition of its platform.

Paul Maguire has been a Board Advisor for EvoluteIQ for over three years and has been integral to the company's development. He will now assume a full-time role as Chief Growth Officer, leading EvoluteIQ's global go-to-market strategy. Paul has previously held similar leadership positions with organisations like Appian, Coupa and Pega, and has had extensive experience scaling software companies.

His mandate, along with scaling of the overall go-to-market function globally, is to translate the company's established differentiation of an end-to-end agentic orchestration platform versus fragmented point-solution approaches that hinder enterprise AI adoption into a sustained commercial expansion in key international markets.

"Enterprises today are looking for scalable, outcome-driven automation solutions that can operate across complex environments. EvoluteIQ's approach to unifying workflows, data, and AI presents a compelling opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to drive the growth in this space"said Paul Maguire when asked about his appointment.

Abhinaya S R, has joined EvoluteIQ as Chief Human Resources Officer. She brings over two decades of global HR leadership across high-growth technology companies including Abnormal AI, Soroco, ThoughtWorks, and Infosys. With deep expertise in scaling people functions through transformation, in this role, Abhinaya will lead the company's global people strategy, organisational design, and talent architecture.

"As the business landscape rapidly evolves, organisations must adapt how they attract talent and scale capability. At EvoluteIQ, we are building a culture where people grow alongside the technology we build and deploy"said Abhinaya S R.

Highlighting these appointments as part of the overall execution plan in hiring the best leadership to drive scale and growth, Sameet Gupte, CEO Co-Founder of EvoluteIQ, said, "Enterprises are no longer asking whether Agentic AI will transform their operations but who they can trust to deliver it at scale with governance and without the fragmentation that has undermined previous automation investments. These appointments are about building the leadership depth to meet that demand. Paul brings the strategic and commercial rigour to drive our global expansion with precision. Abhinaya brings the organisational discipline to ensure we scale with integrity. Along with the current executive leadership, they fortify a team built for the next chapter.

These appointments coincide with significant market validation for EvoluteIQ's approach. With the Agentic AI market projected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 to $93 billion by 2032, and enterprises accelerating the shift from isolated automation pilots to enterprise-wide intelligent operations, EvoluteIQ's native AI architecture and outcome-driven delivery model position it at the forefront of this transition.

EvoluteIQ is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with its R&D centres in Bengaluru (India), Menlo Park (California), and commercial offices in London (UK) and New York (USA).

About EvoluteIQ: EvoluteIQ is an AI-native enterprise automation platform company. Its EIQ platform, built on a proprietary Agentic Mesh Architecture {aMa}, enables organisations to design, deploy, and scale end-to-end AI-driven business processes across complex, regulated environments. EvoluteIQ serves Fortune 500 enterprises across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

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Contacts:

EvoluteIQ@pancomm.com