Signadori Bio SAS ("Signadori" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation, off-the-shelf, in vivo engineered, monocyte immunotherapy platform to treat solid tumours, today announced the successful completion of its seed extension financing round, bringing the total raised to €11.1 million. This latest investment was through participation from Taiho Ventures, and existing investors Sofinnova Partners and Invivo Partners.

The proceeds from the financing will support the advancement of Signadori Bio's lead programme SiB-2101 towards lead candidate nomination, further development of its proprietary in vivo monocyte engineering platform, and expansion of its scientific and operational teams.

Signadori Bio is developing a novel immunotherapy approach based on engineering monocytes in vivo to regulate and enhance myeloid anti-tumour activity. By harnessing the innate immune system, the company aims to overcome the immunosuppressive tumour microenvironment and address key limitations of existing immunotherapies and autologous cell therapies, particularly in solid tumours.

"This financing represents an important milestone for Signadori Bio as we continue to build on our promising preclinical data and advance our platform toward the clinic," said Dr. Selwyn Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Signadori Bio. "Our approach to in vivo engineering of monocytes has the potential to unlock a new class of immunotherapies that are more accessible, scalable, and effective for patients with solid tumours. We are delighted to welcome Taiho Ventures alongside our existing investors, Sofinnova Partners and Invivo Partners."

"Signadori Bio is advancing a highly differentiated strategy in immuno-oncology by targeting monocytes and leveraging in vivo engineering," said Seiji Miyahara, Partner Senior Investment Director at Taiho Ventures, LLC. "The company's compelling preclinical data and strong scientific foundation position it well to address significant unmet needs in solid tumours. We are excited to support the team in this next phase of development."

"Since inception, Signadori Bio has made strong progress in validating its platform and demonstrating the therapeutic potential of p21-driven monocyte reprogramming," said Matthieu Coutet, Chair of the Board at Signadori Bio and Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "This financing will enable the company to accelerate its development strategy and move closer to clinical translation."

Founded by Dr Jean-Luc Perfettini and Professor Nathalie Chaput, and based on research conducted at Gustave Roussy, Signadori Bio is focused on developing off-the-shelf immunotherapies that reprogram innate immune cells directly in the patient.

About Signadori Bio

Signadori Bio, is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation, off-the shelf, in vivo engineered, monocyte immunotherapy platform to treat solid tumours. Founded by Dr Jean-Luc Perfettini and Professor Nathalie Chaput, and based on research conducted at Gustave Roussy, Signadori's approach aims to overcome the challenges of the tumour microenvironment by harnessing the immune potential of gene-modified monocytes. Signadori is based in Paris and backed by Sofinnova Partners. For more information, please visit: signadoribio.com

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

About Taiho Ventures

Taiho Ventures, LLC is a strategic corporate venture capital arm of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a Japanese specialty pharma focusing on oncology, allergy and immunology. Taiho Ventures is looking at early-stage preclinical oncology companies as well as platform technology companies for our core therapeutic areas. Taiho Ventures will review a wide variety of modalities, including both biologics and small molecules. The company will also consider option-type investments and spin-outs, in addition to the pure equity investments. For more information about Taiho Ventures, please visit https://www.taihoventures.com/.

About Invivo Partners

Invivo Partners is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage life sciences companies. It is managed by Luis Pareras, Albert Ferrer, and Laura Rodríguez, with investments in 16 companies and three funds under management. The firm invests from its third fund, a vehicle focused on early-stage life science companies at the intersection of advanced therapies, synthetic biology, and artificial intelligence. Invivo Ventures III has a majority of private investors with the support of a number of institutional investors such as the European Investment Fund (EIF), Fond-ICO Next Tech, the Catalan Finance Institute and the Barcelona City Council, please visit: https://invivo.partners/

About Gustave Roussy

Ranked first in France, first in Europe and sixth in the world, Gustave Roussy is a centre of global expertise entirely dedicated to patients living with cancer. The Institute is a founding pillar of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster. Source of therapeutic innovations and diagnostic breakthroughs, the Institute welcomes more than 54,000 patients each year, including 2,760 children and adolescents, and develops an integrated approach combining research, care and teaching. An expert in rare cancers and complex tumours, Gustave Roussy treats all cancers at all stages of life. It offers its patients personalised care that combines innovation and humanity, taking into account both care and the physical, psychological and social quality of life. With 4,000 employees at two sites, Villejuif and Chevilly-Larue, Gustave Roussy brings together the expertise essential for high-level cancer research; 40.5% of treated patients are included in clinical studies. To find out more about Gustave Roussy and follow the Institute's news: www.gustaveroussy.fr/en, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Bluesky.

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