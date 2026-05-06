Novatus Global Limited ("Novatus" "Novatus Global" or "the Company"), an award-winning provider of regulatory technology solutions and consulting services to global financial institutions, has been honoured with a King's Award for Enterprise.

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Novatus is one of only 185 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in 2026. Announced today (Wednesday 6 May), the Award acknowledges the company's outstanding achievement in Innovation.

Novatus Global, founded in 2019, employs over 100 people across London, the U.S., Australia, and India and has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner to many of the world's leading banks, asset managers, and financial institutions. Its flagship product, Novatus En:ACT, is a market-leading SaaS platform delivering complete, real-time assurance across global transaction reporting regimes. The company has cemented its position as an innovation leader, underpinned by strong client adoption and revenues that have more than doubled over the past twelve months.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the King's Award for Enterprise in Innovation, one of the UK's highest recognitions for business excellence," said Matthew Ranson, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Novatus. "This award is a testament to the extraordinary work of our team in building En:ACT a platform that is redefining how global financial institutions approach regulatory reporting and of our consulting teams who help transform organisations. It reflects not only the strength of British innovation, but the trust our clients place in us to deliver greater accuracy, transparency, and confidence across the financial system."

"Winning this award marks a significant milestone in our journey from a two-person start-up to a global technology and consulting business, and we are deeply grateful to His Majesty The King for this recognition," continued Andrew Hedley, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Novatus. "It recognises the impact our innovation is having helping firms move away from costly cycles of failure towards real-time, data-driven assurance that benefits regulators, institutions, and wider society. Most importantly, it is a celebration of our people, whose expertise and ambition continue to drive our growth and deliver meaningful value to our customers."

The King's Awards for Enterprise -previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise -were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King's commitment to continuing the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II in celebrating exceptional UK businesses.

Now in its 60th year, the King's Awards for Enterprise remain the UK's most prestigious business accolades. Successful organisations may use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years, signalling excellence to customers, partners, and global markets. Applications for the 2027 round will open on 6 May 2026.

Further information is available at: https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise

About Novatus Global Limited

Novatus Global, established in 2019 and headquartered in London, is a leading global provider of software and strategic consulting services, enabling the world's largest financial institutions to navigate their most complex regulatory and strategic challenges. Our expertise spans transaction reporting, data AI, risk, compliance, ESG and strategy operations" delivering solutions that drive operational excellence and demonstrable regulatory compliance. Our award-winning SaaS platform, Novatus En:ACT, enables firms to ensure accurate, complete, and timely transaction reporting across all global reporting regimes. Novatus Global pairs cutting-edge technology with unparalleled industry knowledge, ensuring clients meet evolving regulatory demands and mitigate risk effectively. We are trusted by global institutions to meet their mission critical obligations, transform their transaction reporting, streamline operations, and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

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Contacts:

Press:

Andrew Hedley

ahedley@novatus.global