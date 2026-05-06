CAMPARI RETURNS TO CANNES TO CELEBRATE THE MOMENTS THAT DEFINE CINEMA

The iconic red bitter aperitif will captivate with a series of exclusive, film-led moments bringing together leading talent and industry insiders

The Campari Lounge returns with signature cocktails and a host of partners including the Golden Globes, Soho House, and The Hollywood Reporter

Sharing a passion for cinema, Campari and the 79th Festival de Cannes celebrate creativity, discovery and filmmakers worldwide

CANNES, France, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari returns to the Festival de Cannes from 12th-23rd May 2026, marking its fifth year as Official Partner and reaffirming its place at the heart of the world's most celebrated film festival. Offering a glimpse into the moments that define Cannes, Campari presents a curated programme of film-led experiences featuring the biggest stars.

Positioned at the heart of the Festival, directly on the iconic red carpet, the Campari Lounge by day brings together acclaimed filmmakers and creatives in conversation, sharing the passions behind their craft. By night, the exclusive venue transforms into one of the most sought-after destinations, where expert bartenders craft signature serves of the iconic red aperitif for VIP guests late into the evening.

A highlight of Campari's presence at Cannes is this year's exclusive, invitation-only moment at the Campari Lounge, bringing together a star-studded guest list of industry insiders in a private setting to celebrate the daring cinema and storytelling showcased at the Festival.

Further Campari moments across the Festival include:

Golden Globes Luncheon - The Campari Lounge will set the scene for the Golden Globes Luncheon, bringing together international voters and film figures in the industry.

- The Campari Lounge will set the scene for the Golden Globes Luncheon, bringing together international voters and film figures in the industry. The Hollywood Reporter - Awards Chatter Podcast - Continuing its collaboration with The Hollywood Reporter , Campari will host a live recording of the acclaimed Awards Chatter podcast at the Campari Lounge, offering guests a behind-the-scenes conversation with film talent.

- - Continuing its collaboration with , Campari will host a live recording of the acclaimed Awards Chatter podcast at the Campari Lounge, offering guests a behind-the-scenes conversation with film talent. Soho House Members' Aperitivo - In partnership with Soho House, Campari will curate for Soho House members an elevated aperitivo experience celebrating creativity, connection and the international film community.

Bringing a touch of Milan to the French Riviera, Camparino in Galleria returns to the Croisette with its signature cocktail service - delivering timeless serves including the iconic Negroni to guests at the heart of the Croisette.

To mark the occasion, Tommaso Cecca, Global Head of Camparino, will present the Red Carpet - Cannes Edition cocktail. This cinema-inspired reinterpretation of the Negroni blends hibiscus-infused Campari, bitter chocolate vermouth and Courvoisier VSOP, creating a bold, velvety cocktail that mirrors the depth of great filmmaking and the glamour of the Côte d'Azur.

For over forty years, Campari has been deeply connected to the world of cinema, partnering with prestigious festivals, collaborating with visionary directors and actors, and championing creative minds who dare to follow their passion without compromise. At Cannes 2026, Campari continues this legacy, celebrating films, and flavours that are best enjoyed with intensity.

Andrea Neri, Managing Director House of Aperitifs comments:"The Festival de Cannes is a powerful expression of cinematic passion, creativity and cultural influence, and Campari is proud to return once again as an Official Partner. Cinema has always been part of our DNA, and Cannes brings filmmakers, talent and industry leaders together on a truly global stage. Like great cinema, our aperitif awakens the senses and leaves a lasting impression. We look forward to celebrating those who follow their passion and curiosity to create remarkable stories".

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ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red spirit, recognized for the sixth year around as #1 Bestselling Liqueur and once again #1 Top Trending Liqueur in world best bars*. Campari sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails, was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

*Source: Drinks International Brands Report 2025

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier.

Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 24 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people.

The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT FESTIVAL DE CANNES

The Festival de Cannes is an event that brings together the world's film professionals around an official competition and an International Film Market, whose highly media-oriented aspect makes it one of the first annual international events, contributing to the world cinematic influence.

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