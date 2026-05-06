New branding reflects company's promise to deliver an operational automation strategy designed to optimize revenue, reduce risk, and empower operations staff across the entire trade lifecycle

ClearDox today introduced ClearOpx, a new brand representing the evolution of its product, as it announces the availability of the ClearOpx OTRM Platform. The new brand name and platform reflect a unique ability to clearly automate operational functions.

By applying the power of agentic AI across the entire trade lifecycle, commodity, energy, and trading organizations can now fully automate workflows from trade capture to payment processing, and everything in between, while identifying and reducing operational risks and optimizing revenue.

Capitalizing on the $4.7 Trillion AI Shift

We believe the rebrand comes at a pivotal moment for enterprise technology.

According to Gartner analysis, AI spending will grow by 44% in 2026. The long-term realization of outcomes from new use cases and readiness to scale across infrastructure, AI products and humans will grow spending to $4.7 trillion by 2029.

Early adopters are already leveraging these investments to transform reactive operational functions into proactive value drivers.

Ending the Chaos across the Trade Lifecyle

Commodity and energy trading are messy. Organizations are juggling logistics, dealing with fluctuating and volatile market conditions, changing regulations, and operational complexities across different time zones. Without an operational automation strategy, companies are drowning in spreadsheets, checklists, manual workflows, data entry, emails, and documents, which is a recipe for serious errors that lead to lost revenue and exposure to increased risk.

Powered by agentic AI, the ClearOpx OTRM Platform streamlines and automates the entire trade lifecycle and its operational workflows, while leaving portfolio management, valuation, and credit risk management to existing CTRM and ETRM systems- enabling all systems to work together in harmony.

"We execute and settle hundreds of thousands of shipments across multiple commodities, currencies and jurisdictions," said Brent Grecian, CEO at StoneX Commodity Solutions. "By utilizing ClearOpx, we've been able to automate manual workflows and streamline operations, realizing operational leverage and enabling scale. We're excited by the prospect of ClearOpx Agentic AI taking automation and business insights to another level. We see this capability as a key differentiator in our future success."

Key OTRM Functions

Trade Capture: Automatically records trade details and broker recaps the moment a deal is struck.

Automatically records trade details and broker recaps the moment a deal is struck. Trade Confirmation: Ensures that all parties view a transaction consistently, from deal type, quantity, and pricing, across every supporting document, such as invoices.

Ensures that all parties view a transaction consistently, from deal type, quantity, and pricing, across every supporting document, such as invoices. Operational Intelligence: Tracks the physical movement of goods, shipping schedules, vessel tracking, inventory levels in warehouses, and quality specifications.

Tracks the physical movement of goods, shipping schedules, vessel tracking, inventory levels in warehouses, and quality specifications. Finance Optimization: Automatically interprets transaction terms and conditions, especially within documentary letters of credit and initiates workflows to optimize financial outcomes, capture revenue and reduce risk.

Automatically interprets transaction terms and conditions, especially within documentary letters of credit and initiates workflows to optimize financial outcomes, capture revenue and reduce risk. Payment Processing: Automatically analyzes trade-related documents to ensure accuracy and completeness, reducing payment-related errors that occur with manual payment workflows.

A Vision for the Future of Operations

"ClearOpx uses agentic AI to automate operational workflows that have historically been manually driven," said Rick Nelson, CEO of ClearOpx. "Our industry has made deep investments in automating the trading floor, but all the operational functions that support the trade lifecycle have been relegated to using manual processes, antiquated technology, and paper. This has led to a tremendous amount of expense, unnecessary exposure to risk, and lost revenue. The OTRM Platform will stop all this chaos and turn the operations team from a cost function to a revenue optimizer, while delivering previously unimaginable scale and impact to the organizations trade operations. The entire ClearOpx team is excited to be pioneering the OTRM Platform and creating this critical new technology category for our industry."

*Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Carve Out an Economic Advantage in the New AI Market Race, Christine Adams, Errol Rasit, 7 April 2026

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About ClearOpx

ClearOpx delivers the industry's first operations trade risk management (OTRM) Platform. Designed to take the work out of workflows and remove the mayhem from manual processes, its agentic AI powered capabilities and intelligent applications take on the heavy lifting of operational tasks and information processing, highlighting critical moments for human attention across the entire trade lifecycle. The ClearOpx OTRM Platform turns operations into a revenue optimizer and risk mitigator, instead of an analyst centric function.

For more information, visit www.clearopx.com

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Media contact, email: news@clearopx.com