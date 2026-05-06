A study from China shows rooftop PV systems on dairy barns can significantly reduce roof heat flux and improve indoor thermal conditions. Field measurements and simulations found up to a 2.3 C reduction in indoor temperature during peak afternoon heat stress periods.A research team from China has investigated whether rooftop PV systems can help mitigate heat stress in dairy barns. "This research provides quantified evidence to support advisory and decision-making processes for farm managers, agricultural policymakers, and PV integrators," the researchers said in a statement. "By demonstrating ...

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