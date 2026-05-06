Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 46-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmen mit der Milliarden-Strategie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.05.2026 08:36 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Department of Tourism Philippines: Exploring Science-Driven Wellness and Longevity in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global travelers increasingly prioritize health, longevity, and intentional living, the Philippines is emerging as a compelling destination for holistic wellness travel where natural landscapes, cultural traditions, and modern hospitality converge to support both physical and mental well-being. Beyond conventional spa retreats, the country offers immersive experiences rooted in nature, community, and time-honored traditional practices, appealing to travelers seeking restorative journeys with lasting impact.

With its diverse geography-from tropical coastlines to cool mountain retreats-the Philippines provides an ideal setting for wellness experiences that extend beyond relaxation into sustainable, lifestyle-oriented travel.

Nature-Led Healing Across Diverse Landscapes

The Philippines' greatest wellness asset lies in its natural environment, offering spaces designed for restoration and renewal. Island destinations such as Siargao have become synonymous with "slow living," where surf, yoga, and mindful routines are integrated into daily life. In Palawan, secluded eco-resorts and crystal-clear waters create an atmosphere of quiet reflection, while Boracay complements its vibrant energy with a growing number of wellness-focused resorts and beachfront recovery experiences.

For those drawn to cooler climates, highland destinations like Baguio and the landscapes of Bukidnon offer forest immersion, farm-to-table dining, and fresh mountain air-ideal for travelers seeking respite from urban stress. Across these destinations, wellness is shaped not just by amenities, but by environment, pace, and connection to nature.

Where Tradition Meets Modern Longevity

What distinguishes the Philippines is its holistic approach to well-being, where cultural traditions complement modern wellness practices. Supported by the Department of Tourism (DOT), wellness experiences increasingly integrate indigenous traditional methods, community engagement, and sustainable practices to create journeys that are both restorative and culturally meaningful.

At the heart of this approach are time-honored therapies such as hilot, an intuitive traditional massage using herbal oils and energy alignment to restore balance, and the kawa bath, a unique ritual where guests soak in warm, herb-infused water heated over fire in a large cauldron-an immersive tradition often found in destinations like Tibiao, Antique. Resorts and wellness retreats across the country are increasingly blending these traditions with contemporary longevity programs-including fitness retreats, mental wellness workshops, and nutrition-focused experiences-catering to a global audience seeking comprehensive, science-informed health solutions.

This fusion of nature, culture, and modern care positions the Philippines as an emerging hub for longevity-focused travel-where wellness is not confined to a single experience, but woven into the entire journey. As the global wellness tourism market continues to expand, the Philippines offers a compelling proposition: a destination where travelers can reconnect, restore, and rediscover balance across a diverse and immersive landscape. For those seeking more than a temporary escape, it is a place where wellness becomes a way of life.

For more information on wellness and travel experiences, visit the Department of Tourism Philippines' official website tourism.gov.ph.

SOURCE Department of Tourism Philippines
Facebook - DOT Philippines | Instagram | X | Tiktok | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971723/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969824/PDOT_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exploring-science-driven-wellness-and-longevity-in-the-philippines-302762696.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.