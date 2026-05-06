Dreame Technology: DREAME unveils full lineup of men's grooming products at global new product launch event in Silicon Valley

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global high-end technology company, hosted its global new product launch event themed "DREAME NEXT" from April 27 to 30 in Silicon Valley, with the official unveiling of its flagship S9 Pro Smart CleanCare Shaver alongside the full lineup of men's grooming products, including the T3, SwiftBlade, and X5.

In addition, Dreame is partnering with local Silicon Valley nonprofit organizations to donate hairdryers and shavers to those in need, accentuating the brand's commitment to social responsibility.

The Dreame S9 Pro charts a new chapter in intelligent grooming, delivering the ultimate "Precision Shave, Intelligent Clean" experience. Powered by a high-speed brushless motor and ceramic blades, the next-gen inner-rotor design provides strong, stable torque that cuts through thick stubble in a single smooth pass: without jamming, and with remarkably low noise. A smart bionic arm adapts to facial contours, while real-time pressure sensing monitors shaving intensity with instant light and vibration alerts, helping users master edge control and ensuring a safe, precise shave tailored to individual habits.

The 360° omnidirectional smart-adjusting blade head offers a floating fit for even the most complex facial contours and can be locked for precise edging, allowing users to customize the shaving feel based on skin type and habits. Completing the effortless experience is a separate cleaning station that automatically cares for the device, eliminating bacteria and ensuring a perfect shave and care routine every time.

"Dreame started with high-speed motors, but precision control takes us further. Grooming is not one-size-fits-all; we build solutions that adapt to everyone's habits, styles, and needs. That's why we build solutions that adapt, designed for comfort, precision, low noise, and easy control," said Sam Yin, head of product at Dreame personal care.

Dreame S9 Pro has already earned three prestigious international awards: Platinum by the MUSE Design Award which is widely regarded as the highest honor in the design world; Gold by the French Design Awards that celebrates product innovation and user experience, and Silver by the SHOP! International Design Award that recognizes retail presentation and product appeal. These awards together provide all-around validation of the S9 Pro's excellence in design, innovation, and market readiness.

In addition to the S9 Pro, Dreame also unveiled several new grooming products, including the T3, SwiftBlade, and X5, designed to meet the needs of users with different shaving habits and skin types, further strengthening its product portfolio in the men's personal care segment.

The launch featured an immersive Barber Show where influencers styled beards live using Dreame products. Dreame also hosted forums with speakers including Google X co-founder Sebastian Thrun, NielsenIQ's Perry James, NBA star Dwyane Wade, and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, discussing AI-driven productivity, the future of technology, and intelligent industry transformation. Steve Wozniak made a personal appearance at the booth, where he experienced the brand's men's grooming products and offered high praise.

AI is accelerating its move from the digital cloud into everyone's physical daily life. The debut of the Dreame shaver brings not just a product, but an entirely new lifestyle philosophy, that the ultimate value of AI has never been about the accumulation of technology, but about deeply integrating into daily life to empower and elevate the quality of living for everyone.

Looking ahead, Dreame will continue to drive the tangible application of cutting-edge technology into everyday routines, to redefine the comfort, precision, and intelligence of shaving through innovation, and strive to provide men around the world with more efficient, smarter, and more reliable grooming technology.

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