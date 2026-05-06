Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - An innovative design combining Y-Warm thermal insulation material with knitted fabrics won the Silver Award in the Creative Track at the 2026 graduation fashion week of the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. The recognition highlights the growing role of advanced materials in contemporary fashion.

Among 740 original looks presented by 215 graduating students, Yang Qiurong stood out with her collection, "State". She combined Y-Warm insulation technology with innovative knit structures, delivering garments that balance warmth with a clean, modern aesthetic. The collection challenges the notion that winter wear must trade style for function. It positions thermal clothing as both practical and design-driven, reflecting a deeper integration of technology and fashion expression.





Y-Warm Thermal Technology Meets Knitwear Design, Wins Creative Silver Award at 2026 BIFT Fashion Week

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Unlike traditional down-like insulation, Y-Warm uses a fundamentally different mechanism. It is based on a nano-scale closed-cell structure that reduces heat conduction. Thermal performance in conventional materials is typically measured by loft. However, Y-Warm takes a different approach by elevating insulation performance through thermal conductivity. Within a 1-millimeter-thick layer, Y-Warm forms more than 10,000 micron-scale independent chambers per square centimeter. This structure significantly restricts heat transfer. At the same time, it maintains moisture permeability and quick-drying performance. At a thickness of 0.7 millimeters, Y-Warm can increase perceived temperature by up to 10°C. This ultra-thin yet highly insulating material represents a new approach to lightweight thermal protection.

Y-Warm's underlying technology is relatively straightforward. It builds on aerogel by improving its mechanical limitations, while also maintaining moisture permeability and quick-drying performance. It is the first time a high-performance thermal insulation material has been applied to reducing heat transfer in winter apparel. It also addresses the practical limitations of traditional down and other bulky insulating materials in outdoor use. When used in footwear, the material delivers the same level of thermal performance at roughly one-quarter of the thickness and weight of conventional solutions. This enables a lighter design with reduced material usage, which in turn supports energy efficiency and sustainability goals. The core technology has been granted international invention patents.

The Y-Warm project was launched in 2013. Laboratory development was completed in 2017, followed by technical validation in 2019. The material was first introduced to the market in 2021. It was developed by the team at Y-Warm Technologies Co., Ltd., marking the first successful global development of the technology.

For more information, please visit the Y-Warm website: http://www.y-warm.com

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Source: Global News