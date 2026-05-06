Researchers in Brazil found that retrofitting commercial PV panels into PVT systems can boost total efficiency to around 46-50%, but added thermal resistance limits heat extraction and slightly reduces electrical performance. Their experiments showed performance is capped by interface quality and system design, requiring improved heat extraction capacity.Researchers at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) in Brazil have assessed the potential for retrofitting commercial photovoltaic modules into photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) panels, identifying practical constraints that currently limit the approach's ...

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