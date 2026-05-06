Kraken operating system to manage Pure Energie's growing portfolio on one intelligent platform

Pure Energie to benefit from seamless co-ordination across customer load, wind, solar and batteries maximizing asset value while helping to balance the grid

20 sites to onboard in H1 2026, with further expansion planned

Pure Energie, a Dutch clean energy company, has selected Kraken the AI-powered operating system transforming global utilities to manage and optimize its consumer, wind, solar and battery portfolio across the Netherlands.

Kraken brings together grid-scale assets and consumer demand on the same platform, co-ordinating them as a single, intelligent portfolio. This enables Pure Energie to optimize demand and generation in real time maximizing asset value and helping reduce imbalance costs.

The partnership will deliver an energy management system which includes retail balancing, day-ahead curtailment, intraday trading, imbalance optimization, and ancillary market access, alongside Kraken's suite of advanced data and alerts services.

Kraken has integrated with Dutch TSO TenneT, as well as Pure Energie's existing technology to ensure seamless, secure market access in the Netherlands and across Kraken's international footprint.

As wind and battery capacity grows in the Netherlands, grid congestion and volatility are increasing. By intelligently coordinating generation, storage and demand in one system, Kraken helps ease pressure on the grid while maximizing the value of renewable energy and accelerating the energy transition.

Bert Frowijn, Managing Director of Pure Energie, said: "Our partnership with Kraken significantly improves the performance, reliability, and flexibility of our own assets and those of third parties. This allows us to accelerate the integration of renewable energy into the Dutch energy system with its unique dynamics while providing certainty and smart optimization. Kraken's proven reliability and industry-leading optimization capabilities in combination with our in-depth trading knowledge, provides us a solid foundation for managing and optimizing our entire portfolio and standalone assets across all energy markets, from forward transactions to real-time dispatching."

Charlotte Johnson, General Manager of Flexibility at Kraken, said: "The shift to renewables changes how the entire energy system needs to operate. It's no longer about managing individual assets it's about orchestrating demand, wind, solar and storage together through one intelligent, connected operating system. Pure Energie is an innovative, forward-looking partner, working with Kraken to unlock the full potential of their portfolio while helping support a resilient grid."

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About Kraken

Kraken is the most-loved and proven operating system for energy. Powered by Utility-Grade AI and deep industry expertise, we help utilities transform their tech and operations so they can lead the energy transition.

Kraken supports 90+ million accounts worldwide, from households and businesses to large industrial customers, enabling utilities to innovate faster, unlock revenue, make energy more affordable for customers, and create a smarter, more resilient grid. Trusted by leading energy companies like EDF Energy, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, Origin, Plenitude, National Grid and Tokyo Gas, Kraken consistently delivers measurable results, including up to 40% greater efficiency and 3× improved customer satisfaction.

Our operating system delivers better outcomes from generation, through distribution, to supply unifying data, automation and AI that's designed and constantly optimized for utilities in one platform. With a constant stream of new software releases, our clients are equipped for the future. And with an unparalleled track record for speedy, seamless migrations, we're helping utilities around the world power the possible.

Headquartered in London and New York, with regional centers in Paris, Tokyo and Melbourne, our mission is to make a big, green dent in the universe and improve one billion lives.

https://kraken.tech/

About Pure Energie

We generate and market green electricity in the Netherlands. We didn't just go green; we started green and we're going to keep going. That's challenging, but with over 30 years of experience, we control the entire green energy chain. This control provides flexibility and optimizing solutions.

With energy storage solutions and smart grid connections, we lighten the energy grid and deliver reliable green energy, even when the wind isn't blowing or the sun is down. As an independent Dutch energy company, we accelerate the energy transition together with 150 colleagues, customers, and partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506140509/en/

Contacts:

press@kraken.tech