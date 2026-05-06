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PR Newswire
06.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Jackery Launches Family Day Promotion with Exclusive Deals on Portable Power Solutions

LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 6 to 26, Jackery is launching a Family Day promotion, offering selected portable power solutions at special prices. The focus is on attractive bundles and a range of power stations tailored to different energy needs - from the high-capacity Explorer 3000 v2 and Explorer 2000 v2 for larger demands to the compact E500 v2 for everyday use. All models are available at significant discounts in the Jackery online shop, supporting families in making their energy supply more flexible - at home or on the go.

Compact Power for Everyday Family Use: E500 v2
The compact yet powerful Explorer 500 v2 is ideal for family outings and daily use, offering a 512Wh capacity and 500W output to run essentials like phones, laptops, lights, and even a small fridge - whether outdoors or during power cuts at home. Weighing just 5.7kg and 27% smaller than typical models, it is easy to carry and well suited for travel and tight spaces. Equipped with a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery (up to 6,000 cycles) and fast charging that reaches full power in just one hour (AC + solar), it delivers reliable performance. During the promotion, the E500 v2 is available for £289 (down from £449), while the bundle with a 100W solar panel is offered at £419 (down from £649).

High-Capacity Power for Bigger Energy Needs: Explorer 3000 v2 & 2000 v2
For higher energy demands, the promotion also includes powerful solutions such as the Explorer 3000 v2 and Explorer 2000 v2. Both models feature long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries and deliver strong performance in portable designs, suitable for outdoor activities as well as backup power at home. The Explorer 3000 v2 offers 3,072 Wh capacity with up to 3,600 W output, while the Explorer 2000 v2 provides 2,042 Wh and up to 2,200 W. Both units include versatile connectivity options, such as AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports, and 12V connections. During the promotional period, the Explorer 3000 v2 is available for £1,599 (down from £2,299), with a 200W solar bundle priced at £1,899 (down from £2,599). The Explorer 2000 v2 is offered at £869 (down from £1,399), with its 200W solar bundle at £1,169 (down from £1,999). Explore more Family Day deals in the Jackery UK online shop.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972924/Jackery_May_Deals.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854547/5953895/Jackery.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-launches-family-day-promotion-with-exclusive-deals-on-portable-power-solutions-302762905.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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