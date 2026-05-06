Chorus Intelligence - North America: CHORUS INTELLIGENCE LTD RECEIVES A KING'S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE

WOODBRIDGE, England and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Intelligence (Chorus) has been honoured with a King's Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Chorus is one of only 185 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in 2026. Announced today (Wednesday 6 May), the Award acknowledges the company's outstanding achievement in International Trade.

Employing 50 people, Chorus was founded in 2011 and was previously honoured with the Queen's Award for Enterprise in 2020 and more recently the King's Award for Enterprise in 2025, recognising its outstanding achievement in Innovation for the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS).

The CIS is a pioneering end-to-end digital investigation platform which revolutionises how law enforcement agencies proactively manage investigative data. It has been purpose-built to address the most complex public safety challenges that its client faces across the globe.

The platform is scalable, future-ready, and intelligence-led, delivering better outcomes for its clients and the public they service.

Neil Chivers, CEO of Chorus, said:

"Receiving the King's Award for Enterprise for International Trade is a proud moment for everyone at Chorus and a meaningful recognition of the impact that the CIS is having globally.

Over the past five years we have been rapidly expanding our international efforts across the United States. This award reflects the dedication and expertise of the entire business.

However, special mention must be made to our US team, who have been working very closely and diligently with our clients across Federal, State and Local law enforcement delivering improved public safety outcomes for their citizens."

The King's Awards for Enterprise-previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise-were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King's commitment to continuing the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II in celebrating exceptional UK businesses.

Now in its 60th year, the King's Awards for Enterprise remain the UK's most prestigious business accolades. Successful organisations may use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years, signalling excellence to customers, partners, and global markets.

Applications for the 2027 round will open on 6 May 2026.

Further information is available at: https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise

About Chorus Intelligence

Chorus Intelligence is a trusted global provider of data search, analysis, cleansing, enrichment, and evidential reporting tools for law enforcement, government agencies, and financial institutions.

The Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) is a secure, web-based, all-in-one platform designed to streamline every stage of a digital investigation through a single, intuitive dashboard. It empowers users of varying skill levels to efficiently analyse data, uncover connections, and generate actionable intelligence. Turn data into intelligence and evidence. Be empowered at every stage of an investigation.

Learn more at: chorusintel.com

About King's Awards for Enterprise

The King's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The awards were first established in 1965 and since then over 8000 companies have achieved a King's Award. 2025 marks the third year of The King's Awards for Enterprise, reflecting His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II's by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The awards celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses which are leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programmes, or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.

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