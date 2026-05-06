Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market worth $38.36 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market size is projected to grow from USD 28.00 billion in 2026 to USD 38.36 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

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The steady expansion of the global Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market underscores the increasing demand for reliable, compact, and efficient power distribution systems, particularly in urban and space-constrained environments. The strong growth trajectory is primarily supported by favorable government policies, increasing investments in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and the growing need to integrate renewable energy sources amid global decarbonization targets. As countries accelerate electrification and grid modernization efforts to meet net-zero commitments, gas-insulated switchgear is emerging as a critical enabler, particularly in regions with high population density and limited space for conventional substations.

Furthermore, the anticipated market expansion reflects a transition toward advanced and sustainable grid infrastructure, driven by technological advancements and improving system efficiency. The moderate growth rate also indicates steady investment confidence, as utilities and industries increasingly adopt gas-insulated switchgear solutions. Advancements in SF6-free technologies, digital monitoring systems, and compact substation designs are expected to drive operational improvements and reduce environmental impact, making systems more aligned with evolving regulatory requirements. In parallel, strengthening supply chains, increasing investments in smart grid infrastructure, and growing collaboration across utilities, manufacturers, and technology providers are further reinforcing the market's scalability. Collectively, these factors position the Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market as a critical segment within the global power infrastructure landscape over the coming decade.

Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 26.90 billion

USD 26.90 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 38.36 billion

USD 38.36 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 6.5%

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Outdoor installation segment held the largest share of the Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market in 2025

The outdoor installation segment held the largest share of the Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market in 2025, primarily due to its widespread application in high-voltage transmission and distribution networks. Outdoor GIS systems are designed to operate reliably under diverse environmental conditions, including extreme temperatures, humidity, and pollution, making them suitable for large-scale utility and infrastructure projects. Their ability to support high-voltage operations and integrate efficiently with grid expansion initiatives has accelerated their adoption across key markets such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Additionally, outdoor GIS installations benefit from robust construction and lower space constraints compared to indoor systems, enabling deployment in utility substations and remote locations. Their compatibility with grid modernization efforts and renewable energy integration further strengthens their economic viability by improving system reliability and operational efficiency. As a result, utilities and infrastructure developers are increasingly prioritizing outdoor GIS solutions, thereby reinforcing their dominant market position.

SF6-free insulation segment is likely to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

The SF6-free segment, based on insulation technologies, such as clean air, vacuum, or fluoronitrile-based mixtures, is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to increasing environmental regulations and sustainability targets. Traditional SF6 gas is widely recognized for its high global warming potential, leading governments and regulatory bodies to introduce stricter policies to reduce its usage in power equipment. As a result, utilities and grid operators are actively shifting toward SF6-free solutions to align with decarbonization goals and future-proof their infrastructure. In addition, continuous technological advancements have improved the performance, safety, and reliability of SF6-free GIS, making it a viable replacement for conventional systems. Growing investments in green energy projects and modern grid infrastructure further support this transition, positioning SF6-free insulation as a key growth driver in the GIS market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market during the forecast period, owing to the rapid urbanization, strong government support, and rising electricity demand. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing significant investments in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, where gas-insulated switchgear is increasingly preferred for its compact design and high reliability. Governments are actively accelerating grid modernization through targeted policies, electrification initiatives, and renewable energy integration programs. Additionally, increasing electricity demand, combined with space constraints in urban areas, is encouraging the adoption of compact and efficient switchgear solutions. The region is also seeing growing investments from utilities and industrial players, along with strategic partnerships to strengthen supply chains and improve project execution. As technological advancements in SF6-free switchgear and digital substations continue to evolve, the region is well-positioned to experience strong growth, supporting its leading role in the global Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market.

Top Companies in Gas-Insulated Switchgear Industry:

Key players in the global Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market include General Electric Company (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (India), Nissin Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Meidensha Corporation (Japan), Powell Industries (US), Hyosung Heavy Industries (South Korea), Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd. (China), CHINT Group (China), Iljin Electric (South Korea), Zhejiang Volcano Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Henan Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd. (China), XIAN XD SWITCHGEAR ELECTRIC CO., LTD (China), Switchgear Company (Belgium), Elektrobudowa S.A. (Poland), SEL S.p.A. (Italy), and G&W Electric (US).

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Eaton

Eaton offers power management solutions. The company provides innovative and sustainable products and services to enhance the quality of life and the environment. With a strong focus on electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power management, its extensive portfolio caters to a range of sectors, including industrial, commercial, and utility. Its commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction drives its continuous growth and market leadership. Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and e-Mobility are the company's five business segments. It provides gas-insulated switch gear under its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global business segments. The company's product offerings in the Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market include the Power Xpert XGIS medium-voltage switchgear. This compact, arc-resistant switchgear is designed for high reliability and enhanced safety. It is suitable for applications in the industrial, oil & gas, data centers, utility, mining, and infrastructure segments. The company operates in over 175 countries, with a significant presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Its global reach is supported by a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and service centers, ensuring that Eaton's innovative solutions are accessible to customers worldwide. This extensive geographical presence enables Eaton to effectively address the diverse needs of its global customer base and maintain its competitive edge in the power management industry.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy management and automation, providing innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability. The company offers a range of products and services, including electrical distribution, industrial automation, and critical power and cooling solutions. Its commitment to sustainability and digital transformation positions it as a key player in the global market, driving advancements in various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and data centers. Energy Management and Industrial Automation are its two business segments. Gas-insulated switchgear is available under the Energy Management segment; it leverages low-voltage, medium-voltage, and secure power, all of which share the goal of managing energy efficiently and reliably and have similar economic characteristics. It offers advanced solutions designed to meet the needs of modern power distribution systems. Its product portfolio includes the GHA and CBGS-0 gas-insulated switchgear, which are known for their compact design, high reliability, and low maintenance requirements. These switchgear solutions are ideal for applications in industrial, utility, and infrastructure projects, providing enhanced safety and operational efficiency. Its GIS products are engineered to deliver superior performance while minimizing environmental impact, aligning with the sustainability goals. It operates in over 100 countries, with a strong presence in key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Its extensive global footprint is supported by a network of manufacturing facilities, research & development centers, and sales offices, enabling it to deliver localized solutions and services to its customers.

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