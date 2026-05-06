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Dow Jones News
06.05.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
06-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

06/05/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Republic of Serbia (represented by the Government of the Republic of Serbia, acting by and through the 
Ministry of Finance) 
 
4.250% Notes due 06/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)       debt-like     XS3363425383   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4.250% Notes due 06/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        debt-like     XS3363425201   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4.875% Green Notes due 06/05/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like     XS3363425466   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4.875% Green Notes due 06/05/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)   debt-like     XS3363430201   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5.500% Notes due 06/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)       debt-like     XS3363387351   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5.500% Notes due 06/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        debt-like     US817477AK80   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
15% Notes due 05/05/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of KZT100,000   Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like     XS3359644542   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
21shares Strategy Yield ETP Products; fully paid                   debt-like     CH1528107811   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 06/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3281166853   --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 06/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3281166937   --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 08/05/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3345006087   --  
GBP1,000.00 each)                                   derivatives 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 
 
6.65% Capital Protected Issuer Callable Notes due 06/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 
in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)  debt-like     XS3314909626   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
3.735% Series 2026-05 Regulated Covered Bonds due 08/05/2042; fully paid;       Debt and 
(Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like     XS3367689935   --  
each in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)                securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 426493 
EQS News ID:  2321912 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2321912&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.