Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 06-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 06/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Republic of Serbia (represented by the Government of the Republic of Serbia, acting by and through the Ministry of Finance) 4.250% Notes due 06/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3363425383 -- securities 4.250% Notes due 06/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3363425201 -- securities 4.875% Green Notes due 06/05/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3363425466 -- securities 4.875% Green Notes due 06/05/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3363430201 -- securities 5.500% Notes due 06/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3363387351 -- securities 5.500% Notes due 06/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US817477AK80 -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 15% Notes due 05/05/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of KZT100,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3359644542 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 21shares Strategy Yield ETP Products; fully paid debt-like CH1528107811 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 06/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3281166853 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 06/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3281166937 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 08/05/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3345006087 -- GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 6.65% Capital Protected Issuer Callable Notes due 06/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3314909626 -- securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 3.735% Series 2026-05 Regulated Covered Bonds due 08/05/2042; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like XS3367689935 -- each in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 426493 EQS News ID: 2321912 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 06, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)