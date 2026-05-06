Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has opened a dedicated lab in Freiburg, Germany, to scale perovskite-silicon tandem cell designs to large wafer formats using industry-standard processes.Fraunhofer ISE has opened a new lab in Freiburg, Germany, to move perovskite-silicon tandem PV closer to industrial production. The institute has already exceeded 33% efficiency on a laboratory scale using a hybrid manufacturing route combining vacuum and wet chemical deposition. Its new Pero-Si-SCALE lab extends that work by scaling the technology to wafer formats of 210 mm x 210 mm using high-throughput, ...

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