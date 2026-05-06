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PR Newswire
06.05.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH: International Fireworks Competition in Hanover's Royal Gardens

HANNOVER, Germany, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Dance of Northern Lights," the 34th International Fireworks Competition will kick off the 2026 season on May 16 with Denmark. On five evenings between May and September, teams from northern countries will compete, transforming the sky above Hanover into vibrant, colorful displays. Inspired by the breathtaking Northern Lights, the event creates a unique interplay of light, music, and atmosphere.

A diverse supporting program featuring culinary offerings, picnic areas, live music, and interactive activities for children provides entertainment leading up to the highlight of the evening - the fireworks display.

Dates & Teams
May 16, 2026: Denmark - Højen & Magic Fyrværkeri ApS
May 30, 2026: Norway - Pyroteknikk AS
August 15, 2026: Finland - Suomen Pyroteknikka (SPT)
September 5, 2026: Scotland - Fireworx Scotland Ltd
September 19, 2026: Sweden - Göteborgs FyrverkeriFabrik

More information and tickets:
https://www.feuerwerk-hannover.de/en/

Experience Packages for the Fireworks
Attractive experience packages combining accommodation and event tickets are available for the fireworks competition. More information:
https://www.feuerwerk-hannover.de/en/2025/09/20/erlebnispakete/

The Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen - Baroque Splendour Meets International Diversity

The Royal Gardens in Hanover are among the most important Baroque gardens in Europe and at the same time a vibrant place for culture, nature, and social exchange. As part of the International Fireworks Competition, the Great Garden becomes a stage for teams from all over the world.

But beyond that, the Royal Gardens are a major sightseeing hotspot, impressing visitors with their elaborate design, symmetrical layouts, and historic architecture. A particular highlight is the Great Fountain, which, at over 80 metres high, is one of the tallest garden fountains in Europe and offers a spectacular water display.

www.visit-hannover.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959188/Hannover_International_Fireworks.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-fireworks-competition-in-hanovers-royal-gardens-302761274.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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