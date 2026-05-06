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WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 13:20
17,135 Euro
+6,53 % +1,050
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,11017,11513:40
17,11017,11513:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Atlas Copco AB: Brazilian compressed air distributor in Belo Horizonte has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, May 6, 2026: PowerTech Ar Comprimido Ltda. ("PowerTech") a Brazilian compressed air distributor, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

PowerTech provides sales and service for stationary and portable compressors for the Chicago Pneumatic brand. The company is located in the Minas Gerais state in Brazil, and its customers mainly operate within the general industry and mining.

The company has 26 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

"We are happy to welcome PowerTech to the Group. With this addition we will expand our service and sales footprint in the Minas Gerais region", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. The company has become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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