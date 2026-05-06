Atlas Copco AB: Brazilian compressed air distributor in Belo Horizonte has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, May 6, 2026: PowerTech Ar Comprimido Ltda. ("PowerTech") a Brazilian compressed air distributor, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

PowerTech provides sales and service for stationary and portable compressors for the Chicago Pneumatic brand. The company is located in the Minas Gerais state in Brazil, and its customers mainly operate within the general industry and mining.

The company has 26 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

"We are happy to welcome PowerTech to the Group. With this addition we will expand our service and sales footprint in the Minas Gerais region", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. The company has become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: