Case IQ Advances Its Leadership Position in AI For Investigations with Playbooks

Playbooks is a new way to guide AI toward investigative outcomes that ethics, compliance, and HR teams across the EU can trust.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Case IQ , the leading provider of end-to-end compliance and risk management solutions for ethics, compliance and HR teams, today announced Playbooks, a new enhancement to Clairia, its AI assistant purpose-built for investigators. Case IQ continues to raise the bar for AI in investigations with Playbooks, which brings greater consistency, control, and confidence to AI-assisted case management. Playbooks enable organizations to shape how AI supports investigators based on their own standards, policies, and operational needs.

Organizations feel pressure to adopt AI for investigations, making it difficult to govern, especially while navigating different regulations and standards across EU regions/countries. It's no surprise, as AI adoption is rising: according to our recent investigative benchmark report, which surveyed over 500 investigators worldwide, 43% of organizations plan to adopt AI within the next six months, a 6% year-over-year increase. Hurried AI adoption leads to case managers using unfit AI tools for their investigations, writing weak prompts that miss critical context, and working from unverified sources. This impacts the quality of investigations and compromises outcomes. When organizations use generic AI tools that aren't purpose-built for case management or use too many different AI tools, you might end up with outputs you can't fully trust. Playbooks help organizations adopt AI successfully by providing a clear process, setting guardrails, and ensuring consistent and efficient AI usage company-wide. This comes at a pivotal time; in the same investigative benchmark report, we found that 58% of organizations are taking a governance-first approach to adopting AI. It's clear that responsible AI use is no longer optional: it's essential.

Built into Clairia, Playbooks helps organizations guide AI responses and behavior toward reliable, relevant, and defensible outcomes. Teams can create and tailor different Playbooks to meet any unique investigative needs, including workflows, EU regions/countries, or teams, ensuring that AI assistance aligns with the standards and outcomes they expect. In addition to creating and tailoring bespoke Playbooks, organizations can standardize AI responses from day one by leveraging three ready-to-use Playbooks from Case IQ: Case Timeline, Case Summary, and Investigation Next Steps. Without starting from scratch, teams can quickly and efficiently build timelines from evidence, generate detailed case summaries, and receive clear guidance on how to move cases forward.

"Most AI tools aren't designed to handle the unique needs of investigative workflows," said Matt Kuo, Chief Product Officer at Case IQ. "With the addition of Playbooks, Clairia is the only AI assistant for investigations that lets you make it uniquely yours, shaped by the outcomes you want to achieve, while having AI governance, controls, and standards in place."

With Playbooks, organizations can standardize how AI is used across investigations without adding complexity or risk. Whether teams are using open chat with Clairia or working within the structure of a Playbook, the enhancement gives administrators control over the rules, permissions, and safeguards that shape AI behavior.

Key Benefits of Clairia Playbooks:

AI Shaped by the Standards You Set: Create and tailor Playbooks for any investigative scenario so AI responses reflect the guidelines, instructions, and context specifically for your organization.

Built with AI Governance in Mind: Standardize AI use through configurable safeguards and permissions, giving teams a trusted framework for consistent investigations and improved regulatory compliance.

Reliable, Relevant Guidance for Case Managers: Help drive defensible outcomes with AI responses designed for investigative workflows, not generic use cases.

Drive smarter and faster investigations from Day One: Start leveraging three ready-to-use Playbooks without building them from scratch to instantly generate case timelines, analyze cases for next-step insights, and produce detailed summaries.

Enterprise-Ready Configurability: Extend the same configurability trusted by Fortune 500 leaders into AI-assisted investigations, supporting greater efficiency, reliability, and readiness for what's next.

Leaders across Europe recognize Case IQ's best-in-class configurability to meet the highest standards of privacy, security, and operational complexity, as well as other unique organizational needs. With Playbooks, Case IQ is bringing that same renowned and trusted configurability to Clairia, helping customers use AI with greater confidence in sensitive and complex investigative environments.

Pricing and Availability

Playbooks are only available in Case IQ's Clairia AI assistant. Book a demo to see how you can create and tailor Clairia Playbooks for your unique investigative needs, resulting in consistent, trusted outcomes.

About Case IQ

Case IQ provides investigative case management software, compliance automation tools, and whistleblower hotline solutions. Trusted by leading companies worldwide, Case IQ combines configurability, AI, robust security, scalability, and intuitive design to empower organizations to proactively address ethical, compliance, and risk management challenges. For more information, visit www.caseiq.com.

Media Contact

Anabelle Caron, Media Relations Strategist, seoplus+

annabelle.caron@seoplus.com

SOURCE: Case IQ

Clairia AI Assistant Playbooks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/case-iq-advances-its-leadership-position-in-ai-for-investigation-1163476