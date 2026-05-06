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WKN: A3C283 | ISIN: SE0016798763 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F7
Frankfurt
05.05.26 | 09:18
1,454 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CTEK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTEK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4021,45413:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CTEK AB: Interim report: "Higher profitability, strong cash flow and good financial position"

January - March 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 188 million (213). Organically, net sales declined by 6 percent.
  • The gross margin was 61.7 percent (56.4).
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 19 million (19), corresponding to a margin of 10.1 percent (9.1).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 61 million (8).
  • Strategic review of EVSE business initiated.

" Despite a continued challenging market, CTEK delivered higher profitability, a strong cash flow and a progressively stronger financial position. The continued growth in the Consumer division and a clear focus on our core business strengthens our position and prospects for the quarters ahead", says Henrik Fagrenius, CEO and President of CTEK.

Due to continued weak sales of electric vehicle chargers, a strategic review of the EVSE business has been initiated.

" We have a leading product programme in EVSE, but are continuing to experience challenges in the form of a weak sales trend. In light of this, we have initiated a strategic review of our EVSE operations. My belief is that CTEK as a company can create higher long-term value by concentrating additional resources, capital and management capabilities on our profitable and growing Low Voltage business", concludes Henrik Fagrenius CEO and President of CTEK.

Today, 6 May at 09:00 CEST, CTEK will host an audiocast in English. CTEK will be represented by CEO Henrik Fagrenius and CFO Thom Mathisen, who will present the report and answer questions. For further information, please visit the following link: https://ctek.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register

Prior to publication, this information constituted inside information and is such that CTEK AB is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person named below, for publication on 6 May 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Marcus Korsgren, SVP Strategy & Communication

+46 72 050 42 46, marcus.korsgren@ctek.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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