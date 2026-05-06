Study of nearly 2,000 senior hiring leaders finds 53% now prioritize AI fluency over domain expertise, but a critical gap between definitions and measurement is producing confident wrong hires on both sides of the Atlantic

TestGorilla, the leading skills-based hiring platform, today released The State of Hiring for AI Fluency, revealing a fundamental shift in talent evaluation: AI fluency has overtaken domain expertise as the top hiring priority. 53% of hiring managers now prefer candidates with strong AI fluency over deep subject matter experts.

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TestGorilla's The State of Hiring for AI Fluency Report Reveals a Transatlantic Divide between US and UK: Study of nearly 2,000 senior hiring leaders finds 53% now prioritize AI fluency over domain expertise, but a critical gap between definitions and measurement is producing confident wrong hires on both sides of the Atlantic

But ambition is outpacing reality. Although 72% of UK and 71% of US organizations have formally defined AI fluency, and nearly all list it as a hiring requirement, 59% across both markets still made a bad AI hire in the past year a candidate who spoke the language fluently in the interview but couldn't apply it on the job.

"Organizations are no longer just looking for subject matter experts; they are looking for AI-augmented performers who can use emerging technology to 10x their output," says Wouter Durville, CEO of TestGorilla. "But a candidate can learn the vocabulary, 'agentic workflows,' 'RAG,' 'prompt chaining' in a single weekend. They can describe a workflow convincingly without ever having built one."

The Infrastructure Paradox

TestGorilla's research identifies an "Infrastructure Paradox": companies are investing in AI hiring frameworks built on the same broken proxies that have failed recruiters for decades. The report flags three critical issues:

The Awareness Trap: 37% of organizations set their minimum bar at tool awareness simply knowing a tool exists.

37% of organizations set their minimum bar at tool awareness simply knowing a tool exists. The Subjectivity Trap: 19% leave AI assessment entirely to individual hiring manager discretion. Without a shared rubric, fluency becomes a vibe-check that rewards the best storyteller, not the best hire.

19% leave AI assessment entirely to individual hiring manager discretion. Without a shared rubric, fluency becomes a vibe-check that rewards the best storyteller, not the best hire. Confidence vs. Competence: Interviews are designed to observe communication, not execution. Candidates can speak fluently about AI workflows without ever auditing an output or redesigning one.

A bad AI hire can cost more to fix than a vacancy: in lost output, failed projects, and rehiring costs.

A Transatlantic Divide

The data exposes a sharp split. 33% of US organizations report frequent AI-driven errors, compared to just 13% in the UK. UK employers are also less likely to set the bar at mere tool awareness (29% vs. 45% in the US), showing stronger internal alignment on what AI fluency requires.

The conclusion is the same on both sides: subjective evaluation is no longer fit for purpose. Objective, skills-based assessment is the only reliable path to verifying AI competence.

Read TestGorilla's full report on the State of Hiring for AI Fluency 2026 here.

About the Data

The State of Hiring for AI Fluency draws on a February 2026 survey of 1,928 senior hiring leaders across the US and UK, spanning 29 industries and organizations hiring 1 to 250+ roles a year. The 15-question survey explored how companies define and measure AI fluency. Findings were enriched by TestGorilla's "Hire for the AI Era" virtual event and frameworks from Zapier, IBM, and the Microsoft and LinkedIn 2025 Work Trend Index.

About TestGorilla

TestGorilla is a skills-based hiring platform helping 10,000+ organizations find and hire the right people faster, fairer, and without the bias of CVs. With 350+ science-backed assessments, 100+ AI interviews, resume scoring, and role simulations. TestGorilla gives hiring teams everything they need to evaluate talent on what actually matters: proven ability.

As of December 2025, TestGorilla has been working with companies to help them identify and hire AI-fluent talent and develop scientifically-backed tests and interviews to identify role-specific AI fluency.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Estee Chaikin

Sr. Brand Intelligence Engineer

press@testgorilla.com