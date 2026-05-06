Raytron Unveils World's First SWLP-Based 8µm Infrared Detector at LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA 2026

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA 2026, Raytron introduced the OHLE6081, the world's first second-generation uncooled infrared detector built on SWLP (wafer-level packaging) technology. The OHLE6081 represents a significant step forward in infrared imaging, making high-performance infrared detectors more compact, manufacturable, and cost-efficient. Combining an 8µm pixel pitch, 640×512 resolution and an ultra-compact 11.2×11.2 mm design, the infrared detector is designed for seamless integration and applications such as commercial drones, industrial thermography, outdoor night vision, and ADAS, driving the next wave of compact, low-power, and scalable infrared cores.

Three Major Trends Reshaping the Infrared Industry

First, there is a clear shift toward miniaturized terminals. Applications, such as handheld thermal imagers, portable devices, and commercial drones increasingly require tighter constraints on size, weight, and power (SWaP). Second, cost-effective manufacturing is becoming essential, as traditional detectors rely on Class 100 cleanroom environments and complex integration processes, limiting scalability. Third, performance expectations continue to rise, with 640×512 resolution becoming the mainstream standard, alongside higher requirements for temperature measurement range and image quality.

Four Key Advantages of the OHLE 6081 for OEM integration

Advanced 8µm pixel technology

The next-generation 8µm pixel design delivers higher resolution and improved detail recognition within the same size, while optimizing SWaP and cost for easier system integration.

Industry-First SWLP Packaging for Mass Production

SWLP dual-layer packaging enables assembly in standard environments without dependency on cleanroom facilities. Compatible with SMT processes, it supports high-volume production and reduces module size by approximately 74% compared with conventional 640×512 ceramic-packaged thermal detectors, significantly lowering cost and shortening delivery cycles.

640×512 High Resolution with Low NETD

Based on a VOx sensor, the OHLE 6081 achieves NETD < 50 mK, delivering high-quality, low-noise imaging for precise target detection.

Ultra-Wide Temperature Range and Optimized SWaP

Covering -40°C to 800°C, the detector features an ultra-compact 11.2 × 11.2 mm size, <1 g weight, and <120 mW power consumption, enabling integration into commercial drones, handheld devices, automotive, and industrial systems.

About Raytron

Raytron is a leading provider of infrared thermal imaging solutions and the developer of the world's first 8µm and 6µm infrared detector chips. The company continues to drive innovation across infrared detectors, modules, cameras, and industrial solutions, providing incremental values for customers through technological advancement.

For OEM Partnerships or Bulk Inquiries:

Email: sales@raytrontek.com

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com

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