Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer in Montana: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raytron Unveils World's First SWLP-Based 8µm Infrared Detector at LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA 2026

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA 2026, Raytron introduced the OHLE6081, the world's first second-generation uncooled infrared detector built on SWLP (wafer-level packaging) technology. The OHLE6081 represents a significant step forward in infrared imaging, making high-performance infrared detectors more compact, manufacturable, and cost-efficient. Combining an 8µm pixel pitch, 640×512 resolution and an ultra-compact 11.2×11.2 mm design, the infrared detector is designed for seamless integration and applications such as commercial drones, industrial thermography, outdoor night vision, and ADAS, driving the next wave of compact, low-power, and scalable infrared cores.

Three Major Trends Reshaping the Infrared Industry

First, there is a clear shift toward miniaturized terminals. Applications, such as handheld thermal imagers, portable devices, and commercial drones increasingly require tighter constraints on size, weight, and power (SWaP). Second, cost-effective manufacturing is becoming essential, as traditional detectors rely on Class 100 cleanroom environments and complex integration processes, limiting scalability. Third, performance expectations continue to rise, with 640×512 resolution becoming the mainstream standard, alongside higher requirements for temperature measurement range and image quality.

Four Key Advantages of the OHLE 6081 for OEM integration

  • Advanced 8µm pixel technology

The next-generation 8µm pixel design delivers higher resolution and improved detail recognition within the same size, while optimizing SWaP and cost for easier system integration.

  • Industry-First SWLP Packaging for Mass Production

SWLP dual-layer packaging enables assembly in standard environments without dependency on cleanroom facilities. Compatible with SMT processes, it supports high-volume production and reduces module size by approximately 74% compared with conventional 640×512 ceramic-packaged thermal detectors, significantly lowering cost and shortening delivery cycles.

  • 640×512 High Resolution with Low NETD

Based on a VOx sensor, the OHLE 6081 achieves NETD < 50 mK, delivering high-quality, low-noise imaging for precise target detection.

  • Ultra-Wide Temperature Range and Optimized SWaP

Covering -40°C to 800°C, the detector features an ultra-compact 11.2 × 11.2 mm size, <1 g weight, and <120 mW power consumption, enabling integration into commercial drones, handheld devices, automotive, and industrial systems.

About Raytron

Raytron is a leading provider of infrared thermal imaging solutions and the developer of the world's first 8µm and 6µm infrared detector chips. The company continues to drive innovation across infrared detectors, modules, cameras, and industrial solutions, providing incremental values for customers through technological advancement.

For OEM Partnerships or Bulk Inquiries:

Email: sales@raytrontek.com

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973558/20260506_112405.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-unveils-worlds-first-swlp-based-8m-infrared-detector-at-laser-world-of-photonics-china-2026-302763632.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.