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WKN: A0RDJD | ISIN: SE0002626861 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CL
Frankfurt
05.05.26 | 09:18
4,286 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOETTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOETTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5784,59413:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cloetta AB: Cloetta AB interim report January-March 2026: Very strong start with profitable, volume-driven growth

"We started the year with very strong, volume-driven organic growth in both Branded packaged products and Pick & mix. Organic growth reached our long-term target of 3-4 per cent also when excluding the expected positive effect of the earlier Easter. The significant EBIT margin step-up in both of our business segments in the quarter reflects our continued strong focus on delivering profitable growth. We are now fully executing on our strategy after a transformational last year and are another step closer to reaching all our long-term financial targets.", comments Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

  • Sales in the quarter increased organically by 6.9 per cent
  • Sales in the quarter of Branded packaged products increased organically by 3.6 per cent and sales of Pick & mix increased organically by 14.9 per cent
  • Net sales in the quarter increased by 3.6 per cent to SEK 2,112m (2,039) including a negative impact from foreign exchange rates of 3.3 per cent
  • Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 273m (225)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 274m (350), with items affecting comparability of SEK 1m (125) with the comparative figure impacted by the decision not to proceed with the greenfield investment project
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Branded packaged products amounted to SEK 192m (167)
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Pick & mix amounted to SEK 81m (58)
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 209m (253), which equates to basic and diluted earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.89)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 182m (231)
  • Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.6x (1.1)

Events after the end of the reporting period

  • Cloetta's Annual General Meeting, held on 21 April 2026, approved an increased dividend of SEK 1.40 (1.10) per share

Please find enclosed the full report.

The interim report will be presented at a conference call with web presentation on Wednesday 6 May 2026 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).

Dial-in number(s)
SE: +46 8 5051 0031
UK: +44 207 107 0613
US: +1 631 570 5613

We kindly ask those who wish to dial-in to make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and to register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation
The live broadcast will be available on:
https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/5d451183-f5d9-45ce-827b-1cdb86812237

The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

This disclosure contains information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 06-05-2026 07:30 CEST.

Investor and media contact
Laura Lindholm
Director Communications and Investor Relations
+46 766 96 59 40

ir (@) cloetta.com
press.group (@) cloetta.com
sustainability (@) cloetta.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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