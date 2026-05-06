Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93F | ISIN: SE0001824004 | Ticker-Symbol: U3I
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 13:38
4,690 Euro
-9,11 % -0,470
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5654,66514:01
4,6554,69013:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 06:50 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

G5 Entertainment AB: G5 Entertainment announces a cost reduction program with the aim to right-size the organization

G5 Entertainment has launched a cost reduction program aimed at reducing the workforce to approximately 635 employees from approximately 815 employees before the program. The program will be executed during the second quarter of 2026. The annual savings from the staff reductions are estimated to be approximately 6.2 MSUD or 57 MSEK annualized. The cost for severance is estimated to be approximately 0.7 MUSD or 6.5 MSEK, a one-off expense that will impact the second quarter of 2026.

"In order to take the organization to the size that corresponds with the size of the business and to protect our margins, we made a difficult but necessary decision to reduce our staff by approximately 180 employees. This will create temporary expenses in Q2 but is essential for long-term financial health and focus. While this reduces the costs for the second half of the year, the continued decline of the revenue in combination with our intention to spend more on UA would still present a challenge for the profit margins in the foreseeable future. The performance of our two new games in development, and the level of support for Jewels and Sherlock games will determine the right size of the team going forward. We remain open to bring the team to the right size for the amount of work at hand depending on these decisions." - said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment.

The company does not foresee any significant margin improvements from the cost reduction program in the coming quarters. Annual savings will likely offset margin impact from declining revenue as well as increased investment in user acquisition to stabilize the game portfolio.

The cost reduction program will not impact the roadmap for the first half of 2026. Further reductions can occur tied to the performance of the company's initiatives in game development and support for active games.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 06:50 CEST.

Contacts
For additional information, please contact:
Vlad Suglobov, CEO, investor@g5.com
Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115

About Us
About G5 Entertainment
G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for smartphones, tablets and personal computers that are family friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through the G5 Store, Apple App store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore and Microsoft Store. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 Cases, Jewels of the Wild West®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey® and The Secret Society®.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at: https://corporate.g5.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.