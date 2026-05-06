Radian Arc, a Submer Group company, today announced a partnership with TrueID under True Corporation, Thailand's leading teleco-tech company, and Blacknut, the world's leading cloud gaming platform, to launch Android cloud gaming across Thailand, under the brand TrueID Game hub.

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The service will enable millions of TrueID subscribers to instantly stream and play a wide range of premium Android games directly on their smartphones and Set-Top-Boxes, without requiring expensive gaming hardware or downloads.

Powered by Radian Arc's GPU edge platform, the service delivers console-quality gaming experiences streamed from GPU infrastructure, enabling low-latency gameplay optimized for Thailand's rapidly expanding 5G ecosystem. Blacknut provides a curated catalog of premium titles accessible instantly across devices.

"True Corporation has built one of Southeast Asia's most advanced 5G networks, and this partnership puts that infrastructure to work in a way that directly benefits consumers," said David Cook, Co-CEO Radian Arc. "By embedding Radian Arc's GPU edge infrastructure within True IDC and pairing it with Blacknut's gaming catalog, we are bringing premium Android gaming to millions of Thai users on the devices they already own."

"At Blacknut, we are proud to partner with TrueID under True Corporation and Radian Arc to bring Android cloud gaming to Thailand at scale," said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut. "Thailand has one of the most engaged gaming communities in Southeast Asia, and this collaboration allows us to put a premium Android gaming catalog into the hands of millions of new players, on any device, instantly."

"Thailand's gaming market is maturing rapidly, and our subscribers expect world-class digital experiences, "We are creating a powerful new entertainment offering through our True5G network that is accessible, affordable, and built for how Thai consumers use their smartphones today."

"To celebrate this significant partnership, we are committed to delivering a seamless experience for our customers by launching an exclusive 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' deal on participating cloud gaming packages. Starting May 14, 2026, Thai gamers can enjoy premium entertainment with even better value. This offer will be a hit, as our partnership focuses on bringing a world-class experience to gamers on Thailand's best network," said Phattharaset Noonpuckdee, Senior Leader, Video Tribe, Digital Media, True Digital Group

About Radian Arc and Submer Group

Radian Arc, the edge GPU infrastructure platform within Submer Group, enables cloud gaming, artificial intelligence and machine learning services to run directly inside telecommunications networks. Radian Arc deploys GPU compute, storage and networking directly inside 80+ telecommunications carrier networks worldwide, enabling telco operators to monetise their edge infrastructure with consumer cloud gaming, enterprise AI services and sovereign government workloads.

Submer Group delivers a ground-to-cloud, core-to-edge solution, enabling organizations to turn AI ambition into real-world, scalable deployment.

Learn more at radianarc.io and https://submer.com/

About Blacknut

Blacknut is the world's leading pure-play cloud gaming platform dedicated to the general public. The service offers a curated catalog of more than 1000 premium games through over 150 licensing partnerships, accessible via a single subscription across multiple devices including smartphones, PCs, smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Blacknut's platform is distributed globally both directly to consumers and through telecom operators, device manufacturers, ISPs and media companies across more than 65 countries. Learn more at www.blacknut.com

About TrueID

TrueID is a leading digital entertainment and lifestyle platform under True Corporation Plc,.TrueID delivers a wide range of entertainment, lifestyle, and technology experiences, connecting millions of users nationwide through innovative content, digital platforms, and seamless connectivity. www.trueid.net

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emilia Cloverdale

Strategic Communications Director

Emilia.Coverdale@submer.com