The off-grid solar project, encompassing 31.85 MW of solar connected to 75.26 MWh of battery energy storage, will supply energy to over 90,000 people in eastern Angola.Portuguese group MCA has inaugurated a 31.85 MW off-grid solar park tied to 75.26 MWh of battery energy storage in Angola. The Luau photovoltaic park is now the largest off-grid solar park in Africa, surpassing the record previously set by MCA's Cazombo solar park, also in Angola, which came online late last year. The project was designed and built by MCA with Angolan state-owned electricity production company, PRODEL Ep, acting ...

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