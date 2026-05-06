Hope for Haiti, Inc.: Hope for Haiti Announces "A Moment of Hope" Event in New York City Featuring Roxane Gay

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Hope for Haiti will host A Moment of Hope on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in New York City. The intimate event will feature author and professor Roxane Gay and bring together supporters to learn more about the organization's work in southern Haiti and to support a new healthcare and disaster preparedness campus in the Sud Department.

The evening will take place at The Mezzanine in downtown Manhattan and will include a cocktail reception, dinner prepared by Haitian-owned Fleurimond Catering, live entertainment by Haitian-American composer and violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain, and a program focused on storytelling and programmatic impact. Attendees will hear about Hope for Haiti's plans to develop a new, resilient campus in southern Haiti aimed at expanding access to healthcare, strengthening emergency preparedness, and supporting long-term community stability. They will have opportunities to support the capital campaign during a fund-a-need/paddle raise, 100% of which will support the campus.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Location: The Mezzanine, 55 Broadway, New York, NY 10006

Attire: Cocktail/Business

Tickets: $250 per person; a portion is tax-deductible

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available through Hope for Haiti's ticketing website at https://give.hopeforhaiti.com/amomentofhope. For additional information, including sponsorship opportunities, click here or contact Skyler Badenoch at (202) 441-6170 or skyler@hopeforhaiti.com .

About Hope for Haiti

With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted nonprofit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly women and children, in southern Haiti. The organization's team and network of partners provide people with better access to education, healthcare, clean water, and economic development opportunities. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star-rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange , two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Learn more at hopeforhaiti.com .

SOURCE: Hope for Haiti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/hope-for-haiti-announces-%22a-moment-of-hope%22-event-in-new-york-city-featuring-roxane-gay-1163712