Trilogy NextGen and Nokia power Hybar's smart and sustainable steel mill factory with private wireless solutions

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Hybar, a pioneering steel producer committed to sustainable manufacturing, has selected Trilogy NextGen and Nokia Enterprise Campus Edge to deploy MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) and Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) at its new steel mill in Arkansas.

Hybar's new steel mill is among the world's most environmentally friendly. Hybar produces rebar by recycling scrap metal and using 100 percent renewable energy from its own adjacent solar farm. The deployment will provide reliable connectivity for mission-critical and non-critical use cases across the facility serving more than 200 permanent workers and hundreds of contractors.

Leveraging Nokia's private LTE infrastructure enables Hybar to improve logistics, worker safety, and site security with location tracking for locomotives and trucks, as well as video surveillance at access control gates and perimeters. Other initial use cases include Operational technology (OT) connectivity for both indoor and outdoor equipment, enabling automation and process efficiency, and material verification using real-time data connectivity to improve accuracy and workflow efficiency.

David Levy, Director AI Performance at Hybar said: "At Hybar, we're redefining what a modern steel mill can be - sustainable, efficient, and connected. Partnering with Trilogy NextGen and Nokia enables us to harness cutting-edge connectivity to enhance safety, streamline operations, and support our commitment to 100% renewable-powered production. This deployment is a key milestone in realizing our vision for a smarter, greener steel industry."



Parag Shah, President - Trilogy NextGen said:

"Hybar is building a modern steel mill that depends on always-on, predictable connectivity, and we're proud to partner with them and Nokia to deliver that foundation. With private LTE in place from day one, Hybar gains the reliability, security, and performance required for mission-critical operations-improving worker safety, enabling automation, and supporting new digital use cases as the mill scales."

Harsha Bhat, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Sales in North America at Nokia, said:

"This deployment marks a significant step in industrial connectivity. By deploying private wireless from the outset and integrating Wi-Fi in their greenfield factory, Hybar is setting a new standard for future-ready manufacturing. Built on the Edge Compute and AI platform for industries, these comprehensive connectivity solutions are engineered to improve worker safety, efficiency, and sustainability, ensuring the optimization of industrial operations".

Future phases in the deployment will further enhance worker safety, energy efficiency, and security. With Nokia MX Boost, the Wi-Fi and private wireless networks can be combined into a single optimized wireless connectivity system, enabling Hybar to use both technologies simultaneously to support extreme networking demands while streamlining ongoing network operation and maintenance.

About Hybar

Hybar is a next-generation steel manufacturer headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas, committed to transforming rebar production through innovation, sustainability, and responsible operations. Drawing on the decades of steelmaking experience of its founders and employees, Hybar operates a technologically advanced mini mill engineered to produce low-cost, energy-efficient rebar while reducing environmental impact. With the ability to produce steel using 100% renewable energy through a direct connection to its adjacent behind-the-meter solar installation when solar conditions allow, Hybar is setting a new benchmark for sustainable steelmaking in North America. Through its "HYWAY" philosophy, the company emphasizes safety, customer alignment, community stewardship, and building a better future for American infrastructure.

About Trilogy NextGen

Trilogy NextGen delivers digital solutions that power enterprise digital transformation, including AI-driven applications and robotics. The company designs, deploys, and manages mission-critical private LTE and 5G connectivity that enables secure, reliable, and scalable operations across industrial and smart environments.

About Nokia Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE)

As a B2B technology innovation leader, Nokia ECE provides the Industrial campuses segments, with end-to-end AI powered digitalization solutions comprising private wireless, AI-enabled OT edge, industrial devices and use cases applications that help industry accelerate their transformation towards Industry 4.0.

Learn more at www.trilogynextgen.com

Follow Trilogy NextGen on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube

Media Inquiries

Trilogy NextGen

Email: sales@trilogynextgen.com

SOURCE: Trilogy Nextgen

TNG Building

Hybar-logo

nokia-refreshed-logo-1_1

DAC_Lite_4_white

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trilogy-nextgen-and-nokia-power-hybars-smart-and-sustainable-stee-1163857