Roadtrippers Takes the Life+Leisure Stage with Bill & Giuliana Rancic to Champion the Magic Between the Miles

The #1 road trip planning app joined the WE tv lifestyle series to share how millions of travelers are rediscovering the journey-not just the destination

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning app, was recently featured in a national in-studio interview on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic, the lifestyle series airing on WE tv and Bloomberg International.

The segment brought together three Roadtrippers leaders behind the product travelers love: the Director of Product, the Customer Experience specialist, and the Head of Marketing. Together, they explored how Roadtrippers is redefining what a road trip can be-and why, more than a decade in, the road trip is experiencing its biggest cultural moment yet.

"Roadtrippers was built on a belief that the best parts of travel happen in the in-between-the unplanned detour, the overlook no one told you about, the small-town stop that ends up being the story you tell for years," said Mary Heneen, CEO of Roadtrippers. "Being featured on Life+Leisure was a meaningful platform to share that philosophy with a national audience. Bill and Giuliana have built a brand around living life with intention, and that's exactly what we're trying to give travelers-a way to slow down, look up, and find the moments that make a journey worth remembering."

Inside the segment

The conversation explored what's driving Roadtrippers' growth-and why travelers are choosing this platform to plan their most meaningful trips:

Extraordinary Places , Roadtrippers' hand-picked, field-tested collection of stops curated by the team itself-not scraped, not algorithmic. If a place is featured, someone from Roadtrippers has actually been there, taken notes, and made the case for why it's worth the detour.

Roadtrippers Autopilot , trip-planning engine that automagically surfaces the most relevant, road-tested stops along any route-powered by 42 million trips taken by real users.

A curated database of 7+ million points of interest , from national parks to roadside oddities, built by travelers, for travelers.

Built for the open road and the people who live on it: RV-safe routing, offline maps, campground insights, and booking tools that have made Roadtrippers the category leader for RV travelers.

Why this matters now

Founded in 2011, Roadtrippers was built on a contrarian premise: travel shouldn't be optimized-it should be experienced. More than a decade later, that idea is finding its audience. Americans are rediscovering domestic travel, RV ownership continues to climb, and travelers are gravitating toward slower, more intentional journeys over checked-box itineraries. Roadtrippers sits squarely at the intersection of those shifts-offering the planning, navigation, and discovery layer purpose-built for the way people actually want to travel today.

The Life+Leisure feature comes as Roadtrippers continues to expand its product across web and mobile-reinforcing its position as the planning platform for the modern American road trip.

Watch the full segment from Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic here , or start planning your next adventure at roadtrippers.com .

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning app, helping people explore the world around them through streamlined discovery, intuitive planning, and navigation tools. With over 38 million trips planned and more than 42 billion miles mapped, Roadtrippers empowers users to hit the road with confidence and curiosity.

Media Contact:

erica.diaz@roadpass.com

https://roadtrippers.com | @roadtrippers

SOURCE: Roadtrippers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/roadtrippers-takes-the-life-leisure-stage-with-bill-and-giuliana-rancic-to-champion-the-magi-1164078