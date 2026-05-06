Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization of equipment for the Phase III drill program has taken place and drilling is well underway at the La Manchuria Gold and Silver Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Phase III program will test some areas of the Main Zone and Eastern Zone at approximately 250-300 metres vertical depth where veins look to be converging, and other targets will test for additional strike extension of other known veins near surface. The program will consist of a minimum of 5,000 metres of DDH drilling and is expected to be completed by mid-June. All planned drilling is fully-funded, and with proceeds from the recently closed financing (See April 30, 2026 news release) the Company has a treasury balance of approximately C$17,000,000. Further details on the drill program and corporate activities will be forthcoming in the near future.

Upcoming Events

Astra will be attending multiple events in the coming weeks, and we welcome the opportunity to meet in person with attendees. Requests to meet and other questions can be sent by email to info@astra-exploration.com. An updated corporate presentation and fact sheet can be found on Astra's website: https://astra-exploration.com.

Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, May 8th - 9th:

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Miller, will be presenting as part of newsletter writer, Jeff Clark's panel of companies on Saturday, May 9th at 11:40 a.m. at the JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver. This will be immediately followed by a short Q&A session moderated by Jeff Clark in Parq Ballroom BC. The conference agenda can be found here.

MI3 Communications Financieres Inc., Montreal, June 1st:

A corporate lunch presentation by Chief Executive Officer, Brian Miller, will be held in Montreal on June 1st at Osteria Market, 1333 Boul. Robert Bourassa at 12-noon, bringing together active investors, brokers, and members of the financial community for an exclusive market update. This high-impact event offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with company management in an intimate setting. Interested investors can reserve their seat by contacting Luc@mi3.ca.

THE Mining Investment Event Quebec City, June 1st - 4th:

Company representatives will exhibit at the conference located at Centre des congrès de Québec, and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Miller, will be presenting on Thursday, June 4th at 1:15pm. THE Mining Investment Event is Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference. Detailed information about the conference can be found here.

Investor Clubhouse at The Canadian Open Toronto, June 12th - 14th:

Astra will participate in the 5th annual event, beginning with a welcome reception on Friday, June 12th at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel & Suites. On Saturday, June 13th, 45 small-cap companies will have the opportunity to present to 90 pre-vetted investors via 1:1 meetings at the Perla Oyster Bar & Grill, followed by VIP networking on Sunday, June 14th at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. More information on the event can be found here.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America.

The La Manchuria gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest from the owner, Patagonia Gold Corp, is a high-grade gold and silver low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) deposit located in the prolific Deseado Massif which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro, Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The 100% owned Pampa Paciencia gold and silver project in northern Chile is located in the Paleocene mineral province in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.

The 100% owned Don Mario (renamed from Cerro Bayo) project in northern Chile is located in the Maricunga belt approximately 20 km from the Refugio Mine. The project hosts a high sulphidation epithermal (HSE) +/- porphyry gold system with similarities to the Salares Norte deposit to the north in the same belt. The Maricunga belt is one of the most endowed regions in the world for gold and copper deposits.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward- looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Company's business activities; exploration on the Company's properties including drilling at the La Manchuria project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: development of the industry in which the Company operates; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's business activities; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; laws and regulations governing the industry in which the Company operates; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296095

Source: Astra Exploration Inc.