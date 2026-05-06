New capabilities transform performance management from a static process into real-time intelligence for faster, higher-stakes workforce decisions

As AI reshapes how work gets done, HR leaders are under growing pressure to make faster, higher-stakes talent decisions with greater precision. According to Betterworks' latest research, Talent Intelligence Survey: The Gap Between Confidence and Capability, only 16% say their approach to talent decisions is predictive. And while 58% of organizations describe themselves as "proactive," the data reveals a gap between intention and actual capability-one that is already impacting business outcomes. This disconnect is redefining performance management from an HR process to a solution for how businesses execute.

Today, Betterworks introduced its new Talent Intelligence capabilities that give leaders real-time visibility into performance, skills, and workforce readiness, based on the work actually happening across the business. The release advances Betterworks' vision of turning performance into a business execution engine-capturing signals from goals, feedback, and 1:1s in the flow of work, and transforming them into the intelligence leaders need to align teams, deploy talent, and drive results faster.

"Companies can no longer afford to make critical people decisions based on outdated reviews or fragmented talent data," said Doug Dennerline, CEO of Betterworks. "Performance is how strategy gets executed. And when you can see it in real-time, grounded in the work itself, you unlock better decisions, better alignment, and better business outcomes."

At the center of the release are new Talent Intelligence features that bring together Unified Talent Profiles, Skills Intelligence, Calibration, and Succession Planning into a single, AI-powered system designed for speed and adaptability.

The Unified Talent Profile gives leaders a real-time view of performance, capability, and readiness-grounded in actual work, not static, self-reported data. AI-generated summaries surface achievements, strengths, and development areas, while skills continuously evolve based on real-time execution and feedback.

gives leaders a real-time view of performance, capability, and readiness-grounded in actual work, not static, self-reported data. AI-generated summaries surface achievements, strengths, and development areas, while skills continuously evolve based on real-time execution and feedback. With Skills Intelligence , Betterworks infers capabilities directly from work signals-goals, outcomes, feedback, and 1:1s-creating a dynamic, evidence-based understanding of workforce skills. Managers validate these skills, combining AI scale with human judgment to improve trust and accuracy. This addresses a critical challenge revealed in Betterworks research: while most HR leaders believe they have complete skills data, the majority admit less than 75% of workforce skills are actually captured, leaving significant blind spots in decision-making.

, Betterworks infers capabilities directly from work signals-goals, outcomes, feedback, and 1:1s-creating a dynamic, evidence-based understanding of workforce skills. Managers validate these skills, combining AI scale with human judgment to improve trust and accuracy. This addresses a critical challenge revealed in Betterworks research: while most HR leaders believe they have complete skills data, the majority admit less than 75% of workforce skills are actually captured, leaving significant blind spots in decision-making. EnhancedCalibration and Succession Planning capabilities allow leaders to make faster, more consistent, and more defensible decisions. By connecting performance, skills, and historical data in one place, organizations can reduce bias, eliminate manual processes, and ensure decisions keep pace with the business.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on episodic reviews and manual inputs, Betterworks captures performance in the flow of work, turning everyday execution into actionable intelligence. This enables leaders to move from reactive, subjective decisions to proactive, data-driven workforce strategies.

For example, when launching a new initiative, leaders can identify who has the right skills and not just who holds the right title. When planning succession, they can see not only who is ready, but what gaps must be closed to ensure success. And when making difficult workforce decisions, they can do so with context, consistency, and confidence. Those decisions often come with real consequences: 73% of organizations report that gaps in workforce intelligence have had negative outcomes on the business, including missed strategic initiatives, poor hiring decisions, and the inability to redeploy talent quickly.

These product features build on Betterworks' AI-native platform, designed to integrate seamlessly into how work already happens-eliminating the need for managers and employees to constantly input data into disconnected systems. Instead, performance signals are captured automatically, enabling continuous manager coaching, stronger alignment, and more effective decision-making at scale. More than half of HR leaders say the single most valuable improvement would be AI-driven skills inference and real-time visibility into workforce capabilities, exactly the gap Betterworks aims to close with these enhancements.

In a market crowded with rigid legacy systems and overly simplistic point solutions, Betterworks is delivering real-time performance and talent intelligence that drives business outcomes. By connecting execution, skills, and talent decisions in one system, organizations can move faster, adapt with confidence, and turn people performance into measurable business impact.

About Betterworks

Founded in 2013, Betterworks is the pioneer in performance management solutions that help workforces and organizations achieve their highest potential. Betterworks reimagines performance management for all with an enterprise-ready platform that fosters greater manager effectiveness and employee performance, leading to higher satisfaction and retention and better business outcomes.

Our customers' employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Udemy, Vertiv, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable excellent performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.

For more information, please visit www.betterworks.com.

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Contacts:

Ashley Diano

PRforBetterworks@bospar.com