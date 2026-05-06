Aircall, the AI-powered customer communications platform trusted by more than 22,000 businesses worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Vogent, an AI voice agent company. The acquisition adds a new layer of specialized voice AI technology to Aircall's platform strengthening the technology behind Aircall's AI Voice Agent and moving it from already great to best-in-class.

While AI agents' chat or email based communication channels have exploded in popularity, voice is its own discipline with unique demands around timing, interruption handling, call flows, and production reliability. Voice channel also comes with the highest expectations from customers, further putting scrutiny around the readiness of the technology. For many businesses deploying AI voice agents, the experience has not lived up to the hype.

With Vogent, Aircall enhances its AI Voice Agents with a deeper set of specialized AI technologies, including advanced speech models, more reliable turn-taking, and higher precision over how AI models behave in those live phone calls. Integrated with Aircall's easy-to-use platform, growing businesses around the world can deploy voice agents without any specialized technical expertise while still having access to best-in-class voice agents that drive reliable outcomes more reliable automation on repetitive calls, better customer qualification on inbound opportunities, stronger containment before escalation, and when necessary, seamless hand-off experience to their teams.

Vogent's San Francisco-based team joins a company accelerating its presence across the US in major tech hubs of San Francisco, Seattle, and New York. Along with its deep European roots, Aircall AI is committed to providing best-in-class AI customer communication services to businesses globally.

"Aircall has always focused on helping teams have better conversations with customers. Our AI Voice Agent helps businesses automate high-volume interactions on the communications platform they trust for voice. With Vogent, we are taking the next step: deepening the AI stack behind that experience with more technology and expertise across voice activity detection, conversational flow routing, custom voice models, and continuous refinement. That is where voice AI becomes truly valuable not when it is added as a feature by a generalist CX platform, but when it is built by a company that understands voice at its core." Scott Chancellor, CEO, Aircall

"At Vogent, we've had one focus: building the most advanced voice AI pipeline on the market. That means custom models throughout the stack, from the voices themselves to turn detection, interruption handling, and latency management, because those are the things that separate a demo from something you can trust on a real customer call. That focus has powered millions of dials for businesses across industries." Vignesh Varadarajan, CTO, Vogent

"When we started talking to Aircall, the fit was clear. They had already built a strong AI Voice Agent on top of a platform trusted by 22,000 businesses, and bringing our technology and customers to that platform means the pipeline we've spent years refining can now reach businesses at a scale we couldn't have built toward alone." Jagath Vytheeswaran, CEO, Vogent

About Aircall

Aircall is an AI-powered customer communications platform for sales and support teams. The platform helps more than 22,000 businesses collaboratively manage voice, SMS, and WhatsApp conversations, handle high-volume inbound interactions autonomously through AI Voice Agent, automate post-call workflows, and connect every interaction to the tools they already use across 250+ native integrations. Founded in Paris, Aircall serves customer-facing teams globally.

About Vogent

Vogent is an AI voice agent company focused on the core layers that make automated phone conversations work in production. Its platform is designed to help businesses build, test, deploy, maintain, and refine voice AI agents with more natural conversation flow, deeper customization, and stronger operational performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506396746/en/

Contacts:

Coltin Kinsey

coltin.kinsey@aircall.io