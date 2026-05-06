Seasoned Operating Executive to Lead Next Phase Growth, Innovation, and Global Platform Expansion

Eppinger Technologies ("Eppinger" or the "Company"), a global leader in high-precision tooling systems for advanced manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Heath Tilley as Chief Executive Officer. Eppinger is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG"), a leading, privately held global firm.

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Mr. Tilley brings extensive experience leading private equity-backed industrial businesses through transformation and growth, with a strong track record across global operations, product innovation, and commercial expansion. His appointment comes at a time when Eppinger is building momentum across its platform, driven by strong performance and continued investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Eppinger operates as an integrated global platform across its trading companies, Eppinger Group and Techniks Tool Group, with a long-standing heritage in both the United States and Europe. Through its portfolio of registered product brands, including Eppinger, Techniks, Parlec, and Quick-Lock BMT, the Company has established itself as a leader in CNC high-precision tooling systems, delivering both off-the-shelf and custom-designed solutions to customers worldwide for over 100 years.

Mr. Tilley has significant experience driving top-line growth across multi-channel sales organizations, optimizing procurement and supply chain operations across global environments, and scaling integrated business platforms across complex industrial sectors. He has led organizations across the full value chain, from design and engineering through sourcing, manufacturing, delivery, and service, while executing on value creation initiatives in private equity-backed settings, including post-merger integration and operational transformation.

Prior to joining Eppinger, Mr. Tilley held senior leadership roles across global industrial and product-driven businesses, where he focused on building premium brands, advancing product innovation, and expanding into new markets through digital and commercial transformation initiatives.

"Eppinger has a strong foundation as a global leader in high-precision tooling, with differentiated engineering capabilities and a highly regarded product portfolio," said Heath Tilley, Chief Executive Officer of Eppinger. "I'm excited to join the team at this stage and work alongside management and ZCG to continue scaling the platform, investing in innovation, and delivering high-performance solutions to customers across critical industrial end markets."

Mr. Tilley's appointment comes during a period of continued progress for Eppinger, as the Company advances its operational and commercial initiatives despite a dynamic global manufacturing environment. The business continues to execute on its strategy, including investing in next-generation manufacturing, enhancing product innovation, and strengthening its position across key end markets including aerospace, robotics, medical, automotive, defense, and energy.

The Company specializes in CNC spindle-to-workpiece technologies, with core product offerings spanning tool holders and tool holder accessories for turning and milling, presetting, workpiece holding, and deburring. Eppinger serves a global customer base that includes leading industrial companies such as Boeing, SpaceX, DN Solutions, HAAS, Mazak, KUKA, Magna, and others.

"Since our investment in Eppinger, we have focused on strengthening the platform through operational execution, product innovation, and strategic growth initiatives," said James J. Zenni, Jr., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "Heath brings the right combination of industrial operating experience, global perspective, and private equity execution to lead the business through its next phase. We look forward to working closely with him as Eppinger continues to expand its capabilities and reinforce its leadership position in advanced manufacturing."

Under Mr. Tilley's leadership, Eppinger will continue to invest in talent, next-generation manufacturing technologies, product innovation, and technology-enabled demand generation, further enhancing its ability to deliver high-precision, mission-critical solutions to customers worldwide.

About Eppinger Technologies

Eppinger Technologies is a global leading mechanical engineering company supplying sophisticated, high-precision tooling systems and tool holdings automation across the CNC machining space, with expertise and product offerings across the aerospace, robotics, medical, automotive, defense, and energy industries.

Eppinger Technologies is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG"), a leading, privately held global firm.

For more information, please visit https://eppingertechnologies.com.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions. ZCG's investors include pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions of dollars of capital. ZCG has approximately 400 professionals across five countries and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.zcg.com.

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