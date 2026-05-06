IBM Consulting Expands AI Capabilities to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation

New updates to IBM Enterprise Advantage fast-track enterprise AI transformation across hybrid and regulated environments

Pearson and Providence accelerate AI transformation with IBM

Expanded AWS and SAP collaborations boost multi-agent interoperability and deployment flexibility

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Think 2026, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced new capabilities delivered through IBM Enterprise Advantage, a first-of-its-kind asset-based consulting service that helps clients build and operate their own hybrid-AI platforms. IBM also introduced updates across IBM Consulting Advantage, its internal hybrid-AI platform for delivering consulting services to clients. Pearson, Providence, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) joined IBM Consulting on the Think stage today to share how they are using these capabilities to deploy AI across critical workflows and systems.



"Organizations aren't just trying to scale AI, they're trying to scale it with control across multiple AI stacks and within their business context," said Mohamad Ali, SVP and Head of IBM Consulting. "With Enterprise Advantage, we help clients build their own internal AI platforms with sovereignty at the core, and with Consulting Advantage, we use that same approach to deliver our services to clients. Both are powered by IBM watsonx."



New Capabilities to Create AI Agents with Business Context

IBM introduced two new updates to Enterprise Advantage that combine consulting expertise with software-based delivery to help enterprises embed AI into daily processes with business context.

Context Studio , now available, allows enterprises to create AI agents grounded in the structure of their organization's data and processes. This capability is designed to drive enhanced accuracy, relevance, and performance at scale while also supporting digital sovereignty by helping organizations keep control over their data, models, and decisions across environments.





, now available, allows enterprises to create AI agents grounded in the structure of their organization's data and processes. This capability is designed to drive enhanced accuracy, relevance, and performance at scale while also supporting digital sovereignty by helping organizations keep control over their data, models, and decisions across environments. Process Studio, coming soon, is expected to help enterprises convert legacy processes into agent-ready workflows by using AI agents to extract logic from thousands of standard operating procedures and artifacts.



In a recent client project, supported by internal assets that will become part of Process Studio, IBM analyzed 1,400 procedures, uncovered more than 1,000 improvement opportunities, and redesigned workflows that are projected to help the client reduce operating costs by more than 25% in 18 months using agentic AI.

Pioneering Organizations Rebuild Workforce Systems with AI

From certifying AI agents to accelerating caregiver hiring, organizations are modernizing essential workforce systems with AI.

Pearson and IBM Preview AI Agent Verification Solution

Pearson and IBM will preview a new capability in development that enables enterprises to certify and continuously assess AI agents, ensuring they have the right skills to perform specific tasks. The capability is being developed on Pearson's internal-AI platform, modelled on IBM Enterprise Advantage, which will help organizations manage human expertise alongside AI assistants, agents, and assets.





Pearson and IBM will preview a new capability in development that enables enterprises to certify and continuously assess AI agents, ensuring they have the right skills to perform specific tasks. The capability is being developed on Pearson's internal-AI platform, modelled on IBM Enterprise Advantage, which will help organizations manage human expertise alongside AI assistants, agents, and assets. Providence uses AI to streamline its hiring process and improve caregiver experience

Providence, one of the largest health systems in the U.S., worked with IBM Consulting to deploy an AI-powered HR agent using IBM watsonx Orchestrate integrated with its existing HR platform. The results achieved after approximately eight months have been significant. Managers now spend 90% less time on hiring steps. Job requests created through this system are 70% more accurate, which has almost eliminated the need to fix mistakes later. Providence also sped up internal transfers, moving caregivers into new roles 12 days faster on average. This cut both the time to fill positions and the cost of transfers by 60%, helping get caregivers where they're needed sooner, improving access to care.

Expanded interoperability and new FedRAMP authorized deployment options are giving clients more flexibility to run AI at scale, with IBM Consulting Advantage now available in a FedRAMP authorized environment.

Advancing Multi-Agent AI Interoperability with SAP : IBM and SAP have expanded their collaboration through the Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability standard to perform complex multi-agent services for clients. IBM Consulting Advantage agents can now manage SAP's Joule agents, which work directly with IBM's watsonx Orchestrate agents.





: IBM and SAP have expanded their collaboration through the Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability standard to perform complex multi-agent services for clients. IBM Consulting Advantage agents can now manage SAP's Joule agents, which work directly with IBM's watsonx Orchestrate agents. Expanding IBM Consulting Advantage Availability with AWS: IBM Consulting Advantage is now FedRAMP authorized and available on AWS GovCloud (U.S.), providing federal agencies secured access to AI and automation capabilities without the need to manage underlying infrastructure, while addressing government compliance, security, and data residency requirements.

These enhancements underscore IBM's focus on helping organizations advance their AI journeys. Through AI-powered delivery services and strong partnerships, IBM Consulting is helping clients modernize frameworks, integrate AI across the tech stack, and achieve the interoperability that makes scaling AI easier and drives meaningful outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media contact:

Samantha Desmarais

IBM

Samantha.Desmarais@ibm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319830/IBM_LOGO_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ibm-consulting-expands-ai-capabilities-to-accelerate-enterprise-transformation-302763456.html