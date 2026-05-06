Nobia AB: Nobia announces timetable for reverse share split

At the annual general meeting in Nobia AB (publ) ("Nobia" or the "Company") held on 29 April 2026, it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split 1:10, whereby ten (10) shares are consolidated into one (1) share. The annual general meeting authorized the board of directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split. Pursuant to the authorisation, the board of directors has today resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 13 May 2026.

Timetable for the reverse share split

11 May 2026: Last day of trading in Nobia's shares prior to the reverse share split.

12 May 2026: First day of trading in Nobia's shares following the reverse share split. First day of trading with new ISIN code.

13 May 2026: Record date for the reverse share split.

Shareholders do not need to take any action to participate in the reverse share split.

As a result of the reverse share split, the shares in Nobia will change ISIN code. As of 12 May 2026, the shares will be traded under the new ISIN code SE0028900134.

The reverse share split will be carried out automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. If a shareholder's holding is not divisible by ten (10), the excess shares will pass to the Company on the record date. Excess shares will, without unnecessary delay, be sold at the Company's expense via Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, following which the affected shareholders will automatically receive their proportionate share of the sale proceeds.

Following the reverse share split, the number of shares in Nobia will amount to 151,631,602 shares.

For further information:

Robert Belkic, Interim Chief Financial Officer

+46 8 440 16 00

robert.belkic@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.