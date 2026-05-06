Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 662739 | ISIN: SE0000949331 | Ticker-Symbol: NI8
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:03
0,112 Euro
+5,87 % +0,006
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1710,17212:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 11:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nobia AB: Nobia announces timetable for reverse share split

At the annual general meeting in Nobia AB (publ) ("Nobia" or the "Company") held on 29 April 2026, it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split 1:10, whereby ten (10) shares are consolidated into one (1) share. The annual general meeting authorized the board of directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split. Pursuant to the authorisation, the board of directors has today resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 13 May 2026.

Timetable for the reverse share split

11 May 2026: Last day of trading in Nobia's shares prior to the reverse share split.

12 May 2026: First day of trading in Nobia's shares following the reverse share split. First day of trading with new ISIN code.

13 May 2026: Record date for the reverse share split.

Shareholders do not need to take any action to participate in the reverse share split.

As a result of the reverse share split, the shares in Nobia will change ISIN code. As of 12 May 2026, the shares will be traded under the new ISIN code SE0028900134.

The reverse share split will be carried out automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. If a shareholder's holding is not divisible by ten (10), the excess shares will pass to the Company on the record date. Excess shares will, without unnecessary delay, be sold at the Company's expense via Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, following which the affected shareholders will automatically receive their proportionate share of the sale proceeds.

Following the reverse share split, the number of shares in Nobia will amount to 151,631,602 shares.

For further information:

Robert Belkic, Interim Chief Financial Officer
+46 8 440 16 00
robert.belkic@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.