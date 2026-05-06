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WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF Chart 1 Jahr
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ICELANDAIR GROUP HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 10:45 Uhr
36 Leser
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Icelandair Group hf.: 402 thousand passengers carried in April

In April 2026, Icelandair transported 402 thousand passengers, 5% more than in April 2025. Passenger distribution was as follows: 28% traveled to Iceland, 20% from Iceland, 46% were connecting passengers, and 6% traveled within Iceland.

The Company's home market yielded strong results, with a 16% increase of passengers from Iceland and a 7% increase of domestic passengers.

Load factor was 82.2%, up by 1.2 ppt since last year while capacity grew by 5% at the same time. On-time performance was 80.8%, affected by challenging weather conditions in Iceland at the beginning of the month.

CO2 emissions per operational ton kilometer (OTK) decreased by 3% due to increased use of more fuel-efficient aircraft. Sold block hours in the leasing operation decreased by 1%, and freight measured in freight ton kilometers (FTK) decreased by 8%, due to lower belly cargo capacity to and from the US.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO:

"We continue seeing a strong load factor and passenger numbers in April with the market from Iceland leading the way. As in recent months, we grew our capacity in April, in line with our strategy of decreasing seasonality in our operations. Our plans for the summer are to operate on slightly less capacity than last year.

With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and a sharp increase in fuel prices, we have responded with cost-control measures, fare increases and a 2% capacity reduction during the second quarter, as we have already reported. Additionally, we are implementing a capacity reduction for the fall season of approximately 5%. Further measures are under review, including the potential acceleration of the planned phase-out of the less fuel efficient B757 fleet.

During the month we received four awards for our onboard service and product selection, at this year's Onboard and TravelPlus awards, and successfully reached 22 million people with our largest social media campaign to date. These achievements are a testament to our great team who are focused on customer experience and on promoting Iceland as a destination."

Contact information
Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications and Sustainability. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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