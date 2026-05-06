Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - A Paris-based independent beauty company operating under the name DAVIDMHAIR has initiated an international expansion strategy, with planned entry into Los Angeles, New York City, Copenhagen, and Dubai.

David Mazzotta Møller

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The company led by Paris-based hair artist David Mazzotta Møller, which has been active for approximately two years, operates within the professional hair styling and color segment, delivering services primarily for fashion, media, and high-profile clientele. Its work has been associated with multiple global fashion week circuits, where backstage styling and editorial preparation form a core part of its operations.

Industry observers note that independent beauty companies have increasingly sought cross-market presence in recent years, particularly in cities with established fashion and media ecosystems. The expansion of DAVIDMHAIR into key locations such as Los Angeles and New York City reflects this broader trend, as demand for specialized styling services continues to grow in entertainment and fashion sectors.

The company's portfolio reportedly includes styling work connected to public figures, and celebrities, alongside collaborations within fashion week environments. However, specific details regarding long-term partnerships or contracts have not been publicly disclosed.

Expansion into Copenhagen and Dubai further indicates a focus on both established European fashion hubs and emerging luxury markets in the Middle East. Analysts suggest that such geographic diversification allows independent operators to access varied client bases while reducing dependence on a single regional market.

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Source: Tedfuel