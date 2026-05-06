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PR Newswire
06.05.2026 13:54 Uhr
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Digital Futures appoints Kevin Ellis CBE as Chair of the Board

LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Futures, the UK-headquartered, technology services company specialising in Artificial Intelligence, today announces the appointment of Kevin Ellis CBE as Chair of the Board.

Kevin joins Digital Futures at a pivotal moment in its growth. As organisations across the UK and globally look to make practical use of artificial intelligence while managing productivity pressures and skills shortages, Digital Futures supports them to build and run AI capability at scale. Its work helps organisations transform how they operate today while preparing their workforce for the future.

Kevin brings more than two decades of leadership experience from PwC, where he most recently served as Chairman and Senior Partner of the UK, and Middle East alliance. During his tenure, he advised governments and boards on economic growth, digital transformation, productivity and skills, issues now central to the UK's future competitiveness in an AI-driven world.

As Chairman, Kevin will work closely with the Board and executive team to support Digital Futures' next phase of growth, strengthen governance, and help scale its impact with enterprise, public sector and expansion into international markets.

Scott Vincent, Founder and CEO of Digital Futures, said:
"Kevin's decision to join Digital Futures is a powerful endorsement of both our mission and our timing. The UK, and indeed every advanced economy, faces a fundamental challenge: how to build strategic workforce capability in an age of AI, at speed and at scale. Digital Futures exists to solve that problem. Kevin brings unrivalled experience working with boards, governments and global institutions on exactly these issues. His insight, judgement and credibility will be invaluable as we scale a category-defining business with national and global relevance."

Kevin Ellis CBE, Chairman of Digital Futures, said:
"I have joined Digital Futures because the challenge it is addressing is one of the defining issues of our time. AI will reshape productivity, competitiveness and opportunity, but only if organisations can build the right capacity and capabilities in their workforce. Digital Futures has developed a distinctive, scalable approach that connects AI technology, skills, and capability deployment in a way few others do. The company is exceptionally well-positioned to play a meaningful role in strengthening enterprise performance and national competitiveness, and I am excited to support Scott and the team in the next phase of their journey."

Kevin's appointment further strengthens Digital Futures' governance as it accelerates growth across its AI workforce deployment and workforce development and intelligence propositions, and deepens partnerships with enterprise clients, policymakers and global institutions.

Contact Details:
For media enquiries, please contact: Emily Hill, Senior Communications & Marketing Manager, Digital Futures at media@digitalfutures.com

About Digital Futures
Founded in 2021, Digital Futures partners with enterprise and governments build the strategic workforce capability required to compete in the age of AI. Working with organisations across the UK and Ireland, Digital Futures combines the development of AI-native engineering capability and proprietary workforce intelligence technology to unlock the trapped value of AI investment and accelerate the transition to AI-first operating models.

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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