Judges pick Abigail Agyeiwaa as regional winner out of over 1,500 Sub-Saharan African teachers

Voting now open for global winner

Abigail Agyeiwaa has been named the 2026 regional winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards for Sub-Saharan Africa by the International Education group at Cambridge University Press Assessment (Cambridge). A teacher at Mangoase Senior High School in the Akuapem North Municipality, Abigail was chosen by the judges for her impact on education and wellbeing for young people in her community. Her win follows that of fellow Ghanaian Portia Dzilah, who took the overall global prize last year.

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Abigail Agyeiwaa

Abigail is one of nine regional winners of the competition that celebrates the achievements of teachers around the world. Abigail began her teaching career in 2014, teaching English at a small school in Adawso. Her work soon became focused on promoting quality rural education and bridging the gap between rural and urban learning opportunities. Her commitment to vulnerable learners led her to establish KAGAS Foundation Ghana, through which she has implemented sustainable programmes in education, health and gender empowerment within the Akuapem North Municipality.

Abigail said. 'Quality education is a fundamental human right, not a privilege. Teaching for me, has always meant looking beyond the classroom to understand what holds learners back, whether that is poverty, health or opportunity. If removing those barriers helps even one child stay in school, feel valued and believe in their future, then every effort is worth it. This award strengthens my commitment to uplifting others and creating positive change, however small.'

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director of International Education, Cambridge, said, 'Abigail exemplifies the very highest ideals of the teaching profession. By stepping beyond the classroom to support learners' health and wellbeing, she has shown how education can be a powerful force for social change. It is teachers like Abigail who make the greatest difference in education, and that commitment is exactly what this award exists to recognise.'

Global winner voting

The public can vote for Abigail, or another of the nine regional winners, to become the overall, global winner at dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/vote. The deadline for voting is 08:00 (GMT) on 13 May 2026 and the winner will be announced on 02 June 2026.

The 2026 competition received over 12,000 nominations for teachers in 126 different countries.

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Contacts:

Judith Gaskell

International Education, Cambridge University Press Assessment

judith.gaskell@cambridge.org