Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, Inc.: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. Powers 2000km Fully Submerged AUV Mission with Cellula Robotics

A major milestone was achieved in the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems for extended automous underwater vehicle missions

WINDSOR, CT / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. today announced a major milestone in its development of hydrogen fuel cell power systems for extended autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) missions. Infinity's Mystic 2000 fuel cell power plant recently powered a Cellula Robotics Envoy AUV through more than 2000 km of fully submerged endurance in a representative underwater mission profile.

The achievement marks an important step in demonstrating Infinity's fuel cell technology in a fully integrated undersea application. Operating successfully within a vehicle and in a realistic subsea mission profile provides strong validation of the system's suitability for long-endurance underwater missions.

Extended duration capability from a single fuel load offers meaningful advantages for undersea operations. For defense applications, that can support longer missions with reduced logistical burden. For commercial applications, it can help improve mission continuity and offshore efficiency, with potentially significant cost savings.

"This accomplishment represents a significant milestone in our transition from R&D to production to address a market need with substantial potential," said William F. Smith, founder and CEO of Infinity. He also added, "this undersea mission, using our air-independent fuel cell technology initially funded by NASA and subsequently supported by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), demonstrates versatility of application. It previously flew and operated successfully on two Blue Origin New Shepard sub-orbital missions and now has shown its undersea capability."

Neil Manning, CEO of Cellula Robotics, noted that the mission was carried out fully submerged in a profile that reflects subsea operations. "That is what makes the endurance meaningful for operators, with the potential for fewer recoveries, more continuous operations, and greater efficiency offshore."

Cellula Robotics' Envoy AUV

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero-gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. These systems are now transitioning from prototypes to production. Infinity's future roadmap also includes work in hard to decarbonize terrestrial applications, such as aviation and marine, and integration of systems for generating and using green hydrogen. www.infinityfuel.com

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a privately owned marine technology company specializing in long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems and integrated subsea solutions.

Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, with operations across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Cellula supports defense, security, survey, and environmental customers operating in complex maritime environments. www.cellula.com

Contacts:

Media: info@infinityfuel.copm

Investors: IR@infinityfuel.com

Infinity is a registered trademark of Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.

SOURCE: Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/infinity-fuel-cell-and-hydrogen-inc.-powers-2000km-fully-submerged-auv-mission-wit-1163624