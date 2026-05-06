Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 15:14 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, Inc.: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. Powers 2000km Fully Submerged AUV Mission with Cellula Robotics

A major milestone was achieved in the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems for extended automous underwater vehicle missions

WINDSOR, CT / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. today announced a major milestone in its development of hydrogen fuel cell power systems for extended autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) missions. Infinity's Mystic 2000 fuel cell power plant recently powered a Cellula Robotics Envoy AUV through more than 2000 km of fully submerged endurance in a representative underwater mission profile.

The achievement marks an important step in demonstrating Infinity's fuel cell technology in a fully integrated undersea application. Operating successfully within a vehicle and in a realistic subsea mission profile provides strong validation of the system's suitability for long-endurance underwater missions.

Extended duration capability from a single fuel load offers meaningful advantages for undersea operations. For defense applications, that can support longer missions with reduced logistical burden. For commercial applications, it can help improve mission continuity and offshore efficiency, with potentially significant cost savings.

"This accomplishment represents a significant milestone in our transition from R&D to production to address a market need with substantial potential," said William F. Smith, founder and CEO of Infinity. He also added, "this undersea mission, using our air-independent fuel cell technology initially funded by NASA and subsequently supported by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), demonstrates versatility of application. It previously flew and operated successfully on two Blue Origin New Shepard sub-orbital missions and now has shown its undersea capability."

Neil Manning, CEO of Cellula Robotics, noted that the mission was carried out fully submerged in a profile that reflects subsea operations. "That is what makes the endurance meaningful for operators, with the potential for fewer recoveries, more continuous operations, and greater efficiency offshore."

Cellula Robotics' Envoy AUV

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero-gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. These systems are now transitioning from prototypes to production. Infinity's future roadmap also includes work in hard to decarbonize terrestrial applications, such as aviation and marine, and integration of systems for generating and using green hydrogen. www.infinityfuel.com

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a privately owned marine technology company specializing in long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems and integrated subsea solutions.

Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, with operations across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Cellula supports defense, security, survey, and environmental customers operating in complex maritime environments. www.cellula.com

Contacts:

Media: info@infinityfuel.copm

Investors: IR@infinityfuel.com

Infinity is a registered trademark of Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.

SOURCE: Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/infinity-fuel-cell-and-hydrogen-inc.-powers-2000km-fully-submerged-auv-mission-wit-1163624

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.